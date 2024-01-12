Ortom Succumbs, Congratulates Alia on S’Court Victory

The immediate past Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has congratulated Governor Hyacinth Alia on the validation of his election by the Supreme Court. Ortom’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement issued by his media aide, Terver Akase, yesterday.

Ortom said the apex court’s decision to uphold Alia’s election had ended a robust process that undoubtedly contributed to strengthening democracy in the state and the country at large.

The ex-governor said: “The le- gal contest that ensued following the 2023 elections was fundamental in deepening our democratic values and principles.

It is a reflection of the vibrant nature of our democracy and a demonstration of the rule of law at work. “Now that Alia’s election has been affirmed, it is time for all of us to wish him well as he leads the state.”

He urged the people of Benue to rally behind Alia and offer their support to enable him to succeed. Ortom said the people needed to unite across party lines for the progress and development of Benue.