Ortom Seeks Support Of Benue People For SGF Akume To Succeed

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, has implored the people of Benue State to sustain their unflinching support for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, to succeed in office.

Chief Ortom stated this when stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Tarka local government area, SGF’s homestead, led by former council chairman of the local government, Elder Samuel Atsuku, visited him in his Makurdi residence.

The aim of the visit was to appreciate Chief Ortom for his support of their brother, Senator Akume, who is also the Leader of the APC in the state.

Chief Ortom thanked the delegation for the visit, saying the unity of the Tiv nation and Benue State is sacrosanct.

He noted that the Mbakor people are blessed with political leadership, beginning from Senator Joseph Sarwuan Tarka to Senator Akume, who is now the SGF, a position no Benue man has previously attained in Nigeria.

Leader of the delegation, Hon. Atsuku, in his remarks, said they decided to visit Chief Ortom to appreciate him for his support to Sen. Akume over the years, noting that it is remarkable that even now that they belong to different political parties, Chief Ortom has consistently acknowledged the SGF as his political leader.

The delegation admonished the former governor to sustain the relationship and prayed for his success in all his endeavours.