Ortom Replies Alia: You’ve No Evidence To Back Up N14bn Inherited Judgment Debt Claim

…Accuses gov of bandying figures to discredit him

Former Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom on Wednesday fired back at Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration over its claim of inheriting over N14 billion as consent judgment from him while in office as governor of the state.

Chief Ortom was reacting to reports credited to the Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Barr. Fidelis Mnyim, who during an interaction with journalists said the present administration inherited the said amount as judgment debts from the last administration.

The Commissioner said that Ortom’s administration had countless consent judgments at its twilight, adding that the judgments bordered on several unpaid contracts as well as 34 months of unpaid pensions.

“When we came in, we had N14 billion consent judgments and they cannot be appealed because the government agreed to pay them and as you know, the government is a continuum,” the commissioner said.

He also disclosed that three garnishee orders, which would have affected salary payment had been set aside, adding that others would be paid instalmentally.

But in a counter response via his media aide, Mr. Terver Akase, Chief Ortom accused Gov Alia of bandying figures to discredit him.

“What the Justice Commissioner said was one in a series of media outings by the Alia administration aimed at dragging the name of the former Governor and his administration to disrepute.

“The present government is quick to publish unsubstantiated figures in the media only to accuse the previous administration without giving evidence to back their claims. The sole intention is to cast Chief Ortom and his government in dark colors, make political capital out of every issue while evading public scrutiny”.

Ortom said, “Most of the issues raised by the Commissioner are from pensions and gratuity cases. It is on record that the Ortom administration inherited arrears of pension and gratuity which cut across several past administrations and the court cases filed by the pensioners were still pending when Chief Ortom assumed office in 2015.

“To ameliorate the situation in his usual humanitarian disposition, Governor Ortom decided that the senior citizens had served the state meritoriously so his government would not enter defense against them in court, and he opted for amicable resolution of the cases.

“The state government had an agreement with the retirees and was paying their arrears of pensions and gratuities as funds permitted. This was even as the economic situation in the country was severe with federal allocations to states at their lowest since 1999 and Nigeria having plunged into recession at two different times.

“If the present government is complaining about numerous garnishee orders, there is the possibility that it has defaulted on the payment arrangement that the Ortom administration made with the pensioners and the retirees have returned to the courts”.

He noted that the Commissioner had before now, “served as counsel to some persons who took the Benue State Government to court. He ought to have told the media if the case he handled was among the garnishee orders resulting in the N14 billion that he claimed.

Chief Ortom therefore appealed to Governor Alia to take advantage of the huge funds available to his administration from the federation’s account following the removal of fuel subsidy, to address development challenges.