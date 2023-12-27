Ortom Rejoices With Akume At 70

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has joined millions of other Nigerians in celebrating the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Senator George Akume on his 70th birthday anniversary.

Ortom, in a statement, describes Senator Akume as a statesman and leader who has made significant contributions to the development of the nation in his public service career.

“As a two-time Governor of Benue State, three-time Senator representing Benue North West Senatorial District, Minister and now Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Akume’s leadership has been characterized by wisdom, humility and commitment to the growth of society”.

Chief Ortom noted that Senator Akume has groomed and positioned countless people including technocrats, politicians and professionals in various fields, and his legacy of vision and mentorship will continue to positively impact on many lives.

The former Governor prayed that God grants the SGF many more years of good health, happiness, and continued fulfilment.