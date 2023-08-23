Ortom Reacts To Unjustified Harassment By Alia, Begs For Calm

The immediate past governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom on Thursday reacted to the unjustified harassment of him and some officials of the previous administration by the present administration led by the Governor Alia.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his media aide, Mr Terver Akase, Ortom deeply appreciated all the concerns being expressed by different people over his harassment and those who served his administration in the form of petitions to anti-graft agencies, arrests, and impoundment of vehicles.

Chief Ortom, however, called for calm and urged those making statements regarding the situation to exercise restraint and not heat the polity.

The former governor said that he is capable of responding to the issues being raised against him and other officials of the previous government and has always made known his belief in the rule of law.

He reiterated his readiness to make himself available to respond to issues bordering on his administration whenever the need arises.

Chief Ortom said he is grateful to all his supporters and well-wishers for their prayers and messages of goodwill.