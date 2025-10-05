Ortom: PDP Won’t Repeat Mistakes Of 2023 Elections

Immediate past Governor of Benue State and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Samuel Ortom, has vowed that the party in the state will not repeat the mistakes it made during the 2023 general elections when the 2027 polls come around.

Ortom, who is also the leader of the party in Benue, stated this during the inauguration of the Lobi/Gwer (MINDA) PDP Elders Forum in Makurdi.

MINDA comprises four Local Government Areas: Makurdi, Guma, Gwer East and Gwer West.

“Whatever mistakes we made in 2023 will be corrected in 2027. We will not allow any mistake again in the next general elections. Going forward, I won’t force anyone on the people in the contest for any elective positions,” he said.

The former governor added that aspirants would have to test their popularity with the people, stressing that it would be the collective decision of party members that would determine their candidates.

He reiterated his readiness to work with other party leaders to guide the process of producing credible candidates, saying he is now focused on grooming new political leadership for the party in the state.

Ortom also charged the new leadership of the Lobi/Gwer (MINDA) PDP Elders Forum to remain steadfast and work as a united team for the good of the party and the people.

He assured party leaders of his commitment to ensuring electoral success in future polls, urging members to “wake up from sleep” and work together to rebuild the PDP ahead of 2027.

On the resurgence of political thuggery, Ortom expressed regret that despite outlawing the act during his administration, it had crept back into the state’s politics. He, however, expressed confidence that it would be stamped out when the PDP returns to power.

Earlier, the newly inaugurated Chairman of the Lobi/Gwer (MINDA) PDP Elders Forum, Hon. Charles Torbunde, commended Ortom for his unwavering support for the growth of the party in the state and the country at large.

He described Ortom’s leadership as exemplary and pledged the forum’s continued loyalty to him.