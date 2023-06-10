Ortom, Pdp Fault Benue Governor’s Looting, Empty Treasury Claims

Former Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom and the state’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday faulted Governor Hyacinth Alia’s claims that the outgone administration carried out massive looting of the Government House. The two are also faulting the new governor’s claims that recruitment of workers carried out by the Ortom-led administration was carried out without following due process and that it (past government) left an empty treasury for the current administration.

Governor Alia had claimed in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Tersoo Kula alleged that his predecessor carted away government vehicles and that he met no single official car to operate with. But in swift and sepa- rate responses, the former governor pointedly told his successor to stop using him as a scapegoat but concentrate on how to provide dividends of democracy to people of the state.

Ortom, in a statement by his media aide, Terver Akase, said he followed due process in recruiting the now sacked workers. On the alleged looting of Government Vehicles, Or- tom said he “Did nothing unlawful by leaving office with the official vehicles allocated to him. “It is a tradition that an outgoing Governor leaves with vehicles given to him.

Perhaps we should add that the Ortom administration offered to buy vehicles for the incoming government but the present Governor declined, saying that he would prefer to buy vehicles for his administration after the inauguration”. Commenting on the debt profile of the state amounting to N187.56 billion, Or- tom said his “Administration had taken proactive steps to negotiate and ensure significant debt reduction/reliefs leading to Debt Swap between Benue State and Federal Government as facilitated by the Nigerian Governors Forum.

He added that the “Total Debt Swap for State and Local Government Councils stood at N71.6 billion.” The former governor stated that “The inflows Benue State was expecting at the time Governor Ortom was leaving office were: (a) Backlog of accumulated Stamp Duties – N48 Billion, (b) Refund from Debt Swap with Federal Government – N22.95 billion. Total = N70.95 billion.

“When the negotiated debt swap and the expected inflows are discounted, the State would attain a significant debt reduction, bringing down its debt profile to N45.2 billion”. The PDP though its Publicity Secretary, Bemg- ba Iortyom said it “Under- stands that Governor Alia will surely have a need for some distraction of public attention away from his office following what it termed the governor’s ‘messy take-off.’

The party said Governor Alia’s action against the sacked workers “Is one borne of impunity which can be challenged in court by the affected workers”. The PDP said it sympathized with Governor Alia as he grappled with the humbling realities of governance in real time as distinct from the glib talking he was used to while campaigning for the office.