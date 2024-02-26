Ortom: I’ve No Intention To Dump PDP For APC

…As Suswam, Moro Preach Unity In Party

Immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom yesterday bruised aside widespread allegations of his impending defection from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ortom who stated this while addressing the caucus of the PDP at the party’s secretariat in Makurdi, warned those peddling what he termed the “baseless rumour” that he is planning to dump the PDP as according to him, he has ‘no such plan whatsoever to leave the party he has build for years’.

“As leaders of the party, we have no issues and we are calling on all party members to work in unity to ensure that that party bounces back to victory in line with the slogan of the party power to the people. We will allow the people to produce leaders of their choice”.

Chief Ortom said, “We as stakeholders, will be exposed to anyone found peddling unsolicited rumour, advert and gossip aimed at dividing stakeholders to serve as a deterrent to others”.

On the forthcoming PDP local governments and ward congresses, Ortom said there will be no imposition of candidates on the people, insisting that the people would be allowed to choose candidates of their choice.

Also speaking during the event, Senators Gabriel Suswam and Aba Moro, stressed the need for party supporters to remain united to keep the party alive.

Senator Moro who is also Minority Leader of the Red Chambers of the National Assembly, described the APC in Benue as ‘a confused political party that lacks direction’.

He said, “The APC was desperately looking for power with lots of promises but after acquiring it, they are confused which means they are not prepared as it is evident in their party structure”.

He admitted that as a beneficiary of PDP since 1999, there were lots of mistakes and challenges that led to the party’s woeful outing during the 2023 general elections and advised party members to work in unity to ensure that the lost mandate is reclaimed in 2027.

“I want to warn those sowing the seed of discord between myself, Senator Gabriel Suswan and Samuel Ortom to desist because there is no crises between us and we have resolved to work together for the progress of the party”.

In his remark, Senator Suswam urged supporters of the party not to dwell much on what happened in the past but strategized on ways that would make them win subsequent elections instead of apportioning blame.

Suswam applauded the state chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede for calling the meeting to reawaken the dying spirit of the party faithful, and implored members to put behind their past and forge a common front to ensure that the party reclaims its mandate in the forthcoming elections.

The state chairman of the party, Sir Ngbede, explained that the meeting was organized to brief members about happenings within the party.