Ortom: I’ve No Hands In Suswam’s Arrest, Detention

Share

…DSS said they found sophisticated weapons in his possession

…Says N3.1 billion money laundering charges against Suswam began before he became gov in 2015.

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom yesterday clarified that he has no hands in the arrest and detention of his predecessor, Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Chief Ortom was reacting to reports in some sections of the media in which he (Ortom) was alleged to be instrumental to the incarceration of Suswam via petitions he wrote to the Department of State Services (DSS) in 2017 that led to his arrest and subsequent detention where he spent months in detention facilities and several visits to anti-graft agencies.

The former governor, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Terver Akase, said he “had no hand in the arrest and detention of Senator Suswam by DSS”.

“When the former governor (Suswam) was apprehended by DSS, the Security Service stated unequivocally that they found sophisticated weapons in his possession.

“The Service, in a statement, said the arrest was based on the operation carried out in Suswam’s house in Maitama, Abuja and at Dunes Investment and Global Properties, also in Maitama (see Daily Trust and This Day newspapers of February 17, 2017). The DSS operation was not based on a petition from Governor Ortom or any of his appointees”.

“It is equally important to clarify that the money laundering matter involving N3.1 billion instituted against Senator Suswam by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC commenced before Chief Ortom became Governor in 2015.

“The anti-corruption commission made it clear that it had received the petition to investigate the missing funds while Suswam was still the Governor.

“It is therefore the height of mischief and malice for anyone to accuse Chief Ortom of being behind the trial of Suswam.

Chief Ortom who however admitted constituting a commission of inquiry to probe the financial transactions of Senator Suswam’s eight-year tenure, noted that “Several key stakeholders including the Tiv Traditional Council (TTC) intervened and appealed that the white paper on the investigation be suspended. The state government respected the intervention of TTC and halted further actions in relation to the probe”.

He said authors of the report “ought to have accessed these records and facts before publishing same, and advised owners of news organizations to endeavour to prioritize the hiring of qualified and trained journalists who understand and respect the ethical standards of the profession.

Chief Ortom said “employing quacks as editors and reporters who indulge in politically motivated news content, as demonstrated in a matter of this nature, rather damages the reputation of the journalism profession.

Share

Please follow and like us: