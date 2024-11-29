Ortom: I’m One Of The Political Legacies Unongo Left Behind

Share

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom has boasted that he is one of the political legacies the Second Republic Minister of Steel Development, Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo has left behind and will always be proud to identify himself as a political creation of the late icon of democracy.

Chief Ortom who is the leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, disclosed this when he paid his last respect to the Unongo in his village in Kwande local government area.

Addressing the Ichongo people at Tse Kwaghngise, the late Paul Unongo’s hometown, Chief Ortom stated that the late Unongo has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

He expressed solace in the fact that Unongo has left behind indelible legacies.

The former governor, in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Terver Akase stated that he is “among the political legacies the late Wantaregh has left behind and will always be proud to identify himself as a political creation of the late icon of democracy”.

He consoled the family of Unongo Kwangise, the Turan people of Kwande, and the entire Ichongo Akem of the Tiv nation over the death of their son, brother, father, and leader.

Chief Ortom commended his successor, Governor Hyacinth Alia, for constructing the road to Unongo’s village and ensuring that the former Northern Elders Forum (NEF) chairman receives a befitting burial.

Executive Director of the Federal Housing Authority Mortgage Bank and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Terlumun Akputu, thanked Chief Ortom for honouring the late Wantaregh.

He described Ortom as the next leader of Ichongo, appealing to him to unite Ichongo sons and daughters, irrespective of party affiliations.

The Ter Kwande, HRH Engr. Timothy Tavershima Ahile, in a remark, praised Chief Ortom as one of the illustrious political sons of Unongo who have excelled and has contributed to the development of the state and country at large.

He appreciated the former Governor for his condolence visit, calling it a wise decision to visit the Unongo family and the entire Kwande ahead of the late Wantaregh’s burial today, Saturday.

Chief Ortom was accompanied on the visit by party stalwarts from various political divides, including PDP state officials among others.

Share

Please follow and like us: