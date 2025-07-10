Ortom: I Don’t Believe In Coalition, Will Support Tinubu

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has ruled out any possibility of supporting the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, led by former Senate President David Mark, to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Makurdi on Thursday, Ortom declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid, stressing that power should remain in the South until 2031 in line with the existing zoning arrangement.

“I don’t believe in coalitions and will not be part of it. Instead, I will support President Tinubu for re-election,” Ortom stated.

The former governor, who described himself as a veteran in party politics, recounted his political journey across multiple parties, including the SDP, NCP, UPN, APP, and ANPP, before settling with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“If anyone has the experience of moving between parties, it’s me,” he said. “But now, I’m a committed member of the PDP. I remain the party leader in Benue and a member of the Board of Trustees. I may not be contesting in 2027, but I will support candidates under the PDP platform to win.”

While ruling out participation in any coalition, Ortom left room for potential “strategic partnerships” with the APC, provided such alliances are focused on leadership and the welfare of the people.

He maintained his long-standing support for southern presidency and rejected any push by northern politicians to vie for the presidency in 2027.

“We agreed that the North would do eight years and the South would do eight. The South has not completed its turn, so I stand by that. Even if the PDP fields a northern candidate, I won’t support it,” he affirmed.

Ortom recalled his 2023 senatorial loss, saying it was a price he was willing to pay in defense of the zoning agreement. “It was better for me to lose than support another northerner for president,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2031, Ortom expressed hope that the North Central geopolitical zone would receive southern support to produce the next president.

On national issues, Ortom praised President Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy, which he said had improved fuel availability.

He also lauded the recent creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development, saying it would help address lingering security challenges, especially those arising from herder-farmer clashes.

“The crisis in Benue and beyond is about land grabbing. The failure to enforce the anti-open grazing law has worsened the situation. Implementing that law is crucial to ending the killings,” Ortom stated.