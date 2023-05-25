Ortom: I Committed No Crime In My Eight-year Rule

Outgoing Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, yesterday soberly declared that he did not commit any crime during his eight-year rule as governor of the state. To this end, he said he was not afraid to defend his actions anytime he is called upon to do so as he was pru- dent with resources, and that his actions were in consonance with the mandate given to him by the people.

This was just as the governor said that he has no reason to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to another political party for now. Governor Ortom stated this in his opening remarks at the 10th session of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at the Government House, Makurdi. Ortom, according to his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, “emphasised that he committed no crime during his tenure, but simply executed the mandate of the people and would not be afraid to defend his actions since my administration was prudent in the utilisation of state’s resources”.

He commended the state’s civil servants for their tolerance as he maintained; “I have been denied resources to clear arrears of salary and pension so that in doing so, the civil servants should rise against me, but I am grateful to them for their understanding”.