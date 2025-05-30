Ortom Hails Tinubu’s Performance, Backs Wike’s FCT Reforms

Share

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as a performance that has exceeded expectations.

Ortom made the remarks on Friday while accompanying the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on an inspection tour of ongoing projects in Abuja.

He praised President Tinubu for demonstrating statesmanship by fostering partnerships across party lines and ensuring the delivery of quality governance and grassroots development.

“I think Mr. President means well. Let us leave politics aside and join hands with him to ensure that we are not distracting him with 2027 ambitions and so on. Let us work together with him because he means well,” Ortom stated.

The former governor noted that Tinubu’s decision to appoint Wike, a PDP member, as FCT Minister was a sign of inclusive leadership and national interest.

“Mr. President is looking beyond party affiliation. That is why he brought my friend and leader, Minister Nyesom Wike, into the cabinet. This is a strategic partnership. If we don’t have a country, we cannot have a nation or any position to aspire to,” Ortom added.

He also lauded Wike’s performance in office, saying:

“I commend my friend for not disappointing us and for making us proud.”

On his part, Wike spoke about the newly completed bus terminals in the FCT and unveiled plans for sweeping reforms in the capital’s transportation system.

“Obviously, a lot of things will happen in the transport sector. There will be major reforms,” Wike said. “The committee is already working, and before the commissioning of the terminals, we will roll out comprehensive transport sector reforms.”

The Minister added that part of the reforms would include security measures aimed at regulating taxi operations in the city.

“As part of our security measures, we must know those involved in the taxi business and the colour codes of their vehicles. That way, if anything happens, we’ll be able to identify them,” Wike said.

“We are working to ensure we don’t have indiscriminate parks on the roads anymore.”

The visit underscores a growing trend of bipartisan cooperation, as Ortom and Wike — both PDP figures — openly back the policies and direction of the APC-led federal government.

