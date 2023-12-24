Ortom Distributes Food Items, Money, Cows To Kinsmen, Preaches Peace At Yuletide

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom has appealed to the people of the state particularly his residents of Ndzorov to continue to promote good neighbourliness irrespective of religious belief, noting that the best in the sight of God is the most pious.

Ortom made the appeal while disbursing Christmas items including rice, pigs, cows and cash to his kinsmen in Gbajimba, headquarters of the Guma local government area.

The former governor also assured that he will continue to guarantee the welfare and security of the people of the state as well as their properties for as long as he lives irrespective of inofficial status.

He called on Benue youths to be more venturous to earn a lawful living, urging them to be law abiding and always report any suspicious movement to the law enforcement agents rather than taking laws into their own hands.

Chief Ortom reiterated the resolve of party leaders who are praying fervently for an end to the numerous challenges confronting the state as a result of improper management.

He expressed gratitude to God for the privilege and mercy granted him to serve in different capacities of government, saying that there was no need to hold onto the feelings of yesterday, adding that he would rather focus on what the future holds for him.

Chief Ortom urged his kinsmen to continue to place high regard on constituted authority so as to engender sustainable peace that is needed for the growth and development of the nation.

In a remark, former Principal Special Assistant on Special Duties, Mr Abraham Kwaghngu, lamented the state of affairs in the state citing the scrapping of the snake bite treatment programme by the present administration which he said was successfully domesticated by the past administration to be handled by the government for the overall interest of victims in the state.

Mr. Kwaghngu said the former governor has however re-established and relocated the gesture back to General Hospital, Gbajimba for continuation of the treatment bearing its financial implication upon himself as usual.

The ex-governor’s aide urged the people not to be deceived by fair-weather politicians but to always look up to their own for direction since no other person came home to share with them during the season of love aside Ortom.

Also speaking, a traditional ruler, Chief Faga and Elder Taakper, expressed their innermost appreciation to Chief Ortom for relocating the snake bite treatment back home, stressing that the gesture had hitherto averted the mortality rate in Guma and beyond.

The duo assured of their continued support and prayers to Chief Ortom to guarantee his progress to higher heights in the country.