Ortom Denies Ownership Of Benue Ethanol Enterprise

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom on Friday bruised reports that he was the owner of the ethanol company known as Pure Bio Tech located along Makurdi-Gboko road.

Besides, he said that he does not hold even a single share in the company adding that he is not remotely affiliated with it.

Chief Ortom in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Terver Akase said the narrative that he owns the enterprise “was crafted by persons who wanted to take over government in the state by all means before the 2023 elections.

He said, “Such individuals manufactured blatant lies against Governor Ortom whom they accused of purchasing every available land in the state capital and owning every major private business in the state.

“Sadly, some people believed the campaign of lies and hate against Chief Ortom before and during the last election.

“It would be recalled that Stephen Numbeve who was recently appointed by Governor Hyacinth Alia as the State Project Coordinator, Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) served as the Resource Manager of Pure Bio-Tech right from the inception of the company till his appointment.

“Though he remained silent when the anti-Ortom campaign on account of the company and other investments was ongoing before the election, he came out (belatedly) after the election to make social media posts to disclose the real owner of the firm (see attached screenshots).

“The same Numbeve had apologized to Chief Ortom on the 15th of March, 2021 when the governor paid an unexpected visit to the company shortly after it began operations without following due process.

“Again, in April 2023, the Ortom administration ordered for urgent investigation into activities of the company when it was discovered that its sewage disposal system was emptying waste into River Benue thereby contaminating the water and endangering aquatic life in the river”.

Chief Ortom challenged those peddling the story that Ortom owns Pure Bio-Tech to make public evidence to support their claims or tender apologies to the former Governor.