Ortom Congratulates Wike On Birthday

Immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, rejoiced with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike on his birthday.

Chief Ortom said the day marks another year in the life of a visionary leader who has dedicated himself to the service and development of the country at different levels of governance.

He said in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Terver Akase that President Tinubu made the right choice of appointing Wike as FCT Minister, a role he is already playing with the same commitment and patriotism that he demonstrated while serving as Rivers State Governor.

“Under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike has already made significant strides in driving forward the development plan of the FCT. His vision, combined with his proactive approach to governance, have set a mark for the continued growth and prosperity of the Federal Capital Territory”.

Chief Ortom wishes Barr. Wike a joyous and memorable birthday celebration and prayed that God grants him more years of happiness and good health.