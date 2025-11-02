Ortom Congratulates New PDP Acting Nat’l Chairman

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, has expressed concern over the recent developments in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which culminated in the suspension of the National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, and five members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Chief Ortom attributed the crisis to what he described as a lack of cohesion and poor management of the party’s internal affairs by its leadership.

He recalled that he had earlier met with the party’s leaders and offered constructive advice on how to resolve the disagreements in a manner that would have produced a win-win outcome for all stakeholders but regretted that his counsel was ignored.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Dr. Terver Akase, the former governor lamented that the party’s leadership failed to rise above personal interests to unite the PDP, stressing that democracy thrives on inclusion and consensus-building, not high-handedness or exclusion.

According to Ortom:

“Democracy thrives when people of diverse views and interests come together to find common ground for the good of all. It is, therefore, the responsibility of leaders to harmonize differing opinions and create a sense of belonging among members. Unfortunately, what we have witnessed in recent times is an attempt by a few individuals to run the party without recourse to collective consultation or internal democratic processes.”

The PDP Board member expressed optimism that the party would overcome its current challenges, recalling that the PDP had survived several crises in the past and always emerged stronger whenever it embraced fairness, dialogue, and inclusiveness.

Chief Ortom congratulated the newly appointed Acting National Chairman, Mohammed Abdulrahman, describing his emergence as a fresh opportunity for the PDP to heal and rebuild internal trust.

He urged Abdulrahman and his team to liaise with the Board of Trustees and other party organs to initiate genuine reconciliation efforts that would give every member a sense of belonging and restore confidence in the leadership.

Ortom further called on the new leadership to promote inclusiveness, dialogue, and mutual respect among stakeholders, noting that no individual can succeed in isolation. He emphasized that the PDP’s strength lies in its diversity, collective wisdom, and democratic culture.

The former governor also appealed to all members of the party to unite behind the new leadership and recommit themselves to the ideals and values of the PDP.

He reminded members that, as Nigeria’s main opposition party, the PDP has a duty to offer credible alternatives, hold the government accountable, and defend the principles of democracy and good governance.