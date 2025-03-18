Ortom Condoles Terhide Utaan Over Father’s Death

Share

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, and his wife, Eunice Ortom, have expressed sadness over the death of elder statesman and community leader, Sylvester Tsegba Utaan, father of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national chairmanship contender, Terhide Utaan.

This is just as the ex-governor’s wife, Eunice Ortom on Tuesday debunked widespread reports that she was preparing to contest for the 2027 Senate race for Benue North West seat.

The former Benue First Lady, in a statement issued by the ex-governor media aide, Terver Akase, “expressed her deep appreciation for the goodwill and prayers shown by those calling on her to aspire to represent the people of Zone B at the Senate” noting she has no interest in the contesting for the seat.

In a remark at the residence of the deceased, Ortom extolled the leadership and fatherly qualities of the late Tsegba Utaan, saying he was like a father to him.

Reminiscing on the role the late Utaan played in his emergence as governor of Benue State in 2015, the former governor described the late Utaan as a leader and statesman whose contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria will always be remembered.

He prayed to God Almighty to grant the deceased eternal rest and to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding on behalf of the family, the son of the deceased, Terhide Utaan, thanked the immediate past governor, his wife and all those who accompanied them on the visit for identifying with the family during their difficult moment.

Utaan enjoined the delegation to keep the family in their prayers, according to him, the sudden demise of their father was the most difficult moment for the family.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

