Ortom Charges Benue Youths To Shun Political Thuggery

The immediate past Governor of Benue State and Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief Samuel Ortom, yesterday urged youths to shun violence and resist attempts by individuals to use them as political thugs.

Chief Ortom advised while speaking at the burial of elder statesman and former Chairman of the PDP in Benue State, Hon. Aloysius Wuam, in Mbagwaza, Ushongo Local Government Area of the state.

The former governor cautioned that youths should not allow themselves to be manipulated to attack political opponents, insisting that anyone who wants violence carried out against rivals should first present their own children to lead such attacks.

Chief Ortom also condemned the growing disruption of church services and other public gatherings taking place in parts of the state, warning that such actions portend avoidable danger if not checked.

The PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) member also noted that Benue was already overwhelmed and devastated by destruction and killings in communities caused by invading militant Fulani herdsmen, warning against compounding the situation with unnecessary political crises as the 2027 elections approach.

He urged traditional rulers to stay out of politics and uphold their lawful role to serve as neutral royal fathers and custodians of the people’s culture.

Speaking further in his funeral oration, the former governor described the late Aloysius Wuam as a man of remarkable character whose life embodied dedication, loyalty, and a high level of commitment to the ideals of justice, unity, and service to the people.