Ortom: Blaming me not solution to devt challenges in Benue

Former governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that the continued attack on him by the administration of his successor, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, will not provide a solution to the development challenges facing the state. Ortom was reacting to a statement credited to the senator representing Benue North East in the National Assembly, Emmanuel Udende; that the continued security challenges facing the state could be traced to the enforcement by the previous administration of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in the state. Also in the same vein, Governor Alia, through his media aide, had launched attacks on the former governor, describing him in several denigrating terms.

Related