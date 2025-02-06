Ortom, Benue APC Commends Tinubu For Establishing NCDC

Share

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, and the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing into law the bill establishing North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

While Chief Ortom described the development as a historic and pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to address the myriad of challenges faced by the North Central region of the country, including security threats and economic sabotage, the APC said the landmark decision marks a turning point in addressing the historical neglect and underdevelopment faced by the region.

Chief Ortom in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Terver Akase, emphasized that the North Central has endured over a decade of devastation, with countless lives lost and millions displaced due to the relentless attacks by armed herders, bandits, and other criminal elements.

He stated that the establishment of the NCDC confirms President Tinubu’s commitment to listening to the voices and yearnings of the people.

“I believe that the North Central Development Commission will not just be a bureaucratic entity; it will represent hope for our communities that have suffered immeasurable losses due to unprovoked attacks. The people of North Central have long awaited this moment, and it is heartening to see that our aspirations have been recognized at the highest level of government.”

The former Governor extends his commendation to the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, who sponsored the bill for the establishment of the NCDC.

“Senator Moro has once again demonstrated a remarkable commitment to the welfare of our people. He has been a tireless champion for peace and development. His efforts have been instrumental in bringing this vision to fruition, and I commend him for his exemplary leadership.”

Chief Ortom also congratulated the Senator representing Benue North West Senatorial District, Dr. Titus Zam for his appointment as the Chairman, the Senate Committee on North Central Development Commission and wished him success in pioneering the establishment of the Commission.

The state APC under the leadership of Comrade Austin Agada, said “The creation of the Commission reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to inclusive growth and equitable development”.

In a statement by its publicity scribe, Mr. Daniel Ihomun, it said “For far too long, the people of North-Central Region have endured challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, limited access to essential services, and economic stagnation. This commission represents a renewed hope for the region, promising to unlock its vast potential and improve the lives of its people”.

The party commended the Senate under Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio for the appointment of Senator Titus Zam as the Commission’s Committee Chairman, stressing that his deep understanding of the region’s unique challenges, coupled with his proven track record of service and dedication has made him the ideal leader to steer the transformative initiative.

The party also expressed profound gratitude to the leader of the party in the state and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume for his leadership and commitment to the better the lot of his people.

It pledged full support to the Commission and promised to collaborate with Senator Titus Zam and all stakeholders to drive sustainable development in North-Central.

