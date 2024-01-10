Ortom Asks Benue People To Support Gov Alia

The immediate past governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom has called on the people of the state to unite and provide their support for Governor Hyacinth Alia so that he can succeed.

Ortom made the call on Wednesday in a press statement issued in Makurdi by his media assistant, Mr Terver Akase while reacting to the ruling by the Supreme Court upholding the legitimacy of the State’s governor, Hyacinth Alia.

He asserted that for the state to advance and flourish, the populace must come together regardless of political affiliation.

“The legal contest that ensued following the 2023 elections was fundamental in deepening our democratic values and principles.

“It is a reflection of the vibrant nature of our democracy and a demonstration of the rule of law at work.

“Now that Alia’s election has been affirmed, it is time for all of us to wish him well as he leads the state,” Ortom said.

He went on to say that having served as the state’s previous leader, he was aware of the difficulties involved in running a state and the necessity for the populace’s support and collaboration.

He also wished Alia success and good health.