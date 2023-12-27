Ortom: Akeredolu, Na’Abba Among Nigeria’s Finest

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom yesterday said that Nigeria has lost two illustrious and patriotic sons following the deaths of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba.

Chief Ortom stated that the untimely demise of Akeredolu and Na’Abba has left a void that will be deeply felt across the country.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr Terver Akase, he described Governor Akeredolu as a friend and visionary leader who dedicated his life to serving the people of Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

“It is unfortunate that we have lost a brilliant and courageous lawyer, a seasoned administrator and a man of honour. When we were in the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Akeredolu never hid his desire to see this country overcome its challenges and fulfil its potential. He will be deeply missed by the people of his state and the rest of us”.

Chief Ortom also described Rt. Hon. Umar Na’Abba is a distinguished leader whose invaluable contributions to the Nigerian political landscape cannot be overstated.

“Na’Abba’s tenure as Speaker of the House of Representatives was characterized by integrity and commitment to the principles of democracy anchored on equity, fairness and justice. His legacy as a unifying figure and advocate for good governance will forever be remembered”.

The former Benue State Governor extended deep condolences to the families, friends, and associates of Governor Akeredolu as well as Rt. Hon. Na’Abba and prayed for the repose of their souls.