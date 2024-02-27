Ortim To Alia: I Welcome Your Decision To Probe My Administration

Samuel Ortom, the immediate past Governor of Benue state has declared that he is willing and ready to undergo a probe by the present administration of the state.

Ortom who spoke on Tuesday urged that a probe into his actions and decisions while in government would help Governor Hyacinth Alia get a full grasp of the facts on ground and also end his media trial by the government.

The former governor stated this while responding to an earlier statement credited to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula.

Kula had stated that Alia had decided to probe the decisions and actions of the immediate past administration.

READ ALSO:

Reacting via a statement issued by his media aide, Terver Akase, Ortom said, “We read a statement credited to Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State in which he made known his decision to probe the decisions and actions of the immediate past administration.

“Governor Alia whose Chief Press Secretary conveyed his intention to the media listed the proposed cargo airport as well as the state’s liaison offices in Abuja and Lagos which the report read that “Ortom’s administration had allegedly leased out the state’s liaison offices in Lagos at N10 million for 15 years, while the one in Abuja was sold out”.

“We consider Governor Alia’s decision as a welcome development as it will enable him to get the facts and perhaps see no reason for the unending media trial of his predecessor, Chief Samuel Ortom.”