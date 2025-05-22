Orsu LGA: Lamentations Once-Thriving Land Turned Ghost Town (1)

Share

…IPOB, ESN’s agenda isn’t Biafra but terrorism –Orsu youths

Orsu was once a thriving local government area (LGA) of Imo State, known for its commercial prowess, cultural heritage and most peaceful nature. However, the LGA has been turned into a den of terror mongers suspected to be of IPOB and ESN extractions. STEVE UZOECHI and EMMANUEL IFEANYI, in this two parts report, paint a gory picture of the land whose people, led by its youths in partnership with state security forces, are now fighting back

To outsiders, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network (ESN), may symbolise resistance against marginalisation.

But for Orsu residents, these groups are twin terror factions that ravaged their land.

Anarchy

Between December 24, 2020 and today, except for recent improvements, human life in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, has become short, poor, nasty, brutish and meaningless.

This is as Orsu, for the past four years, has been a place where the primitive or “natural” state of mankind, tagged; as violent and cruel, by Thomas Hobbes has been exhibited perfectly.

A society where sons are indoctrinated to behead their fathers who they tag saboteurs, as a means of gaining promotion in the ranks of criminals.

Aged people are butchered because their children refused to join a group terrorising their people, girls are raped in the presence of their parents while helpless and innocent teenage girls are forcefully married without bride price and used as sex slaves for primitive games at their criminal camps.

What more evil could have befallen Orsu? Picture a society where resistance to evil is considered hatred for one’s fatherland and punishable by death based on laws made by criminals parading as freedom fighters.

These same criminals feel no remorse cutting off the genitals of those who oppose their senseless killings and allowing them to bleed to death, just to serve as deterrent to anyone who may contemplate opposing them in the future.

In a society where all traditional rulers are dethroned and lawless anarchists enthroned under the command of non-state actors, then life must be worse than nasty.

Years back, with wealthy towns like Orsu Ihitteukwa, Awo-Idemili, Umuhu Okabia, Ihittenansa, Okwu Etiti, Okwu Amaraihe, Amaruru, Amazu, Amaebu, Amannachi, Asaa Ubirielem, Eziawa and Ufuruaku, Orsu Local Government Area was described as arguably the most peaceful part of Imo State, however, all that now belong to the past as it has long been buried.

The present reality, though agonizing and brutish, is the fact, that while men slept, the enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat.

A most traumatic fact is that this time around, the enemy did not go away, he stayed back to watch the tares destroy the grains under his watchful directives.

IPOB/ESN

To so many Igbo, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network (ESN) represent freedom fighting groups aiming to emancipate the Igbo from the perceived shackles of the oppressive Nigerian government, but to a person from Orsu local government area of Imo, who is a living witness of what happened in the above mentioned communities from 2020-2025, the IPOB and its ESN are nothing but twin terror groups who destroyed their land.

Most Igbos in the Diaspora and within Nigeria who have not visited Orsu since 2020, or spoken with eyewitnesses and taken a holistic view of what really happened in the once peaceful LGA, known to be home to the most sophisticated business moguls in Orlu Senatorial Zone (Imo West), may not appreciate the new stand of Orsu when issues of IPOB and ESN are raised.

To unravel the story behind the stories flying out from Orsu, New Telegraph team met with leaders of Orsu LGA Youth Forum and members of Odimma Orsu, who took it upon themselves to rescue their land from invaders, who recruited and indoctrinated their own brothers to help domesticate heinous crimes and the atrocious plot that was hatched outside Orsu, but nurtured in Orsu to the detriment of all.

The beginning

Comrade Victor Obielo, Coordinator General of Orsu LGA Youths Forum at Home and in the Diaspora told New Telegraph that he emphatically that Orsu was once among the most peaceful communities in the entire country.

He described his local government area as the envy of many who could not understand Orsu’s economic and industrial revolution, stressing that before this crisis began, a lot of companies were operating in Orsu LGA.

According to Obielo, “Our local industry was flourishing, Eke Ututu, our ancient market was fast becoming the biggest and most visited in the South-East. So, the envy was there.

“Before we knew it, some intruders under the guise of agitating for an ephemeral Biafra or whatever, invaded our homeland and since then, Orsu has become hell to live in.

“A group that tagged themselves IPOB or whatever they claim they are, invaded our land with all manner of criminals they recruited from every corner of the SouthEast and unleashed mayhem on Orsu. That fight is still raging till today.”

Taking us to the genesis of the whole problem, Obielo said that the people of Orsu were not actually aware they were being invaded by criminals until December 24, 2020 when hoodlums attacked a police checkpoint and killed one of the most eloquent and charismatic youths in Orsu LGA.

Picking up the narrative, Obielo disclosed, “On that day, they equally killed about seven persons. They attacked a police checkpoint at Amannachi and Ebenator INEC Ward. That police checkpoint was at the border of Orsu and Orlu LGAs.

It was that particular night of December 24, 2020 that Orsu knew we were in trouble. “The entire LGA was in total agony, because we’ve never had such ugly experience before.

Our land had been flourishing with business, peace and love. It was a day that we all accepted that some criminals have taken over our land.”

Enemies

Chisom Nnajiofor, Imo State Coordinator of Orsu LGA Youths Forum corroborated Obielo’s narrative while explaining how the whole problems started, but stressed that before the said December 24, 2020, the signs that Orsu had strange men in their land was there for some of them to see.

He said that the killings on this fateful was the day the criminals announced their presence, but there had been several months of signs of strange fellows around the entire communities in Orsu, but no one paid attention.

This is as he revealed, “Yes, I’m aware that from late 2019, I had been noticing strange faces and presence of some armed men which I didn’t know if they were police officers or local vigilante.

“The signs were there, we had local vigilante all over Orsu LGA but how these people took over our land is something I still can’t explain. “The whole thing happened in a flash. They knew what they were doing just that we were not aware of the devices of our enemies.

I’m tempted to believe that before they announced their presence, they must have gone to all the local vigilantes in Orsu LGA and warned them to surrender to them.

“While our people were busy working hard to better their lives, these invaders took time to gather and brainwash some youths who became willing tools that made their mission very easy. There’s this possibility that they may have deceived some people in the vigilante groups into believing that they were there to provide security as well.”

COVID-19 as a cover

Engineer Amarachi Irobi, Secretary General of Orsu LGA Youths Forum lamented the descent of Orsu into its present state of anomie, casting his mind back to COVID-19 lockdown.

According to him, “I left Lagos to Orsu before the end of the partial lockdown between February and March 2020 and recall that they introduced the total lockdown in the state around March 30, 2020 in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

“When I got to Edenta village in AwoIdemili town, which is my maternal home, in the evening, I went to a place we usually go to drink palm wine and eat bush meat between the boundary of Awo-Idemili and Orsu-Ihiteukwa. I remember that very evening that I saw some men with guns.

“Honestly, I suspected they were vigilantes. However, I remembered that some villagers that I grew up with told me that very evening that those armed men were new security in town that their job is to stay in the bush and protect our land.

“However, on my way to my own village, Obibi in the same Awo-Idemili, I also got some information about them. It was after the lockdown, when I left for Lagos that I began to hear that one of my brothers had joined and became a member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“That was when I understood the identity of the armed men I was seeing during the month of lockdown. Suddenly I discovered that what our people described as vigilantes in the bush were actually ESN operatives and that they’ve been there for a long time even before they announced their presence.

“As a matter of fact, the COVID-19 gave these guys opportunity to camp uninterruptedly in our forest, as our people did not suspect that anything was amiss.

Often times during the lockdown, they’ll come to the outside community, drink and mix up with activities in the community. That was how people actually knew that there were strangers living in their bushes.”

Irobi remembered that he even bought drinks for some strange men in Edenta village that period but never knew their mission until Orsu was completely overrun by these enemies.

“The lockdown brought them out a little bit to mix up with the people. It was then in December 2020, that they actually told our people why they’re camping in Orsu.

So, they have been there probably studying our people, our land, and monitoring our activities and who is who for the success of their mission,” Irobi said.

Adding, “So, when our people saw these people earlier before they started making our land uninhabitable, I’m sure that they must have believed they were security operatives.

How does anyone expect Orsu LGA people to stop people fully armed with Hilux moving about and begin to ask them questions at a time when SWAT or RRS that replaced SARS was fully in operation and move about as well, without uniforms.’’

Before invaders took over

Obielo believed that before the people in the bush came into Orsu, their message had already gone viral, with the ground already watered for them to sell their evil plot in Orsu.

According to him, “The message they came to our land with was already resonating prior to their forceful occupation of Orsu.

Let me take you down memory lane and if you are conversant with the issues of the recent Biafra agitation led by Nnamdi Kanu, you’ll discover that it came with a serious misinformation disinformation across the South-East through the Radio Biafra.

“It was when my LGA got into trouble that I began to question myself on what really happened. It dawned on me that as early as 2014-2015, the messages were already penetrating and winning followers who bought into it all over Igboland and Orsu was no exception.”

He said that Kanu’s messages about hatred of the Igbos by what he tagged; “Fulani Janjaweed” government of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the possible takeover of Igboland by Fulanis and alleged subsequent Islamisation of the conquered territories aided the acceptance of ESN into Orsu by a few person who have already been brainwashed and did not look before leaping.

Continuing, he said, “If you can recall, he was telling our people earlier about the extreme marginalization of South-East and the alleged President Muhammadu Buhari’s Islamic agenda.

“They told our people then, that their lives were in danger because nobody from the South-East was in the security architecture of the country and that whenever the security council gathers, all they’re discussing was agenda against Igbos and that only way for the Igbos to survive was to unite under the IPOB/ESN umbrella.

“They took advantage of our people’s long years of mistrust for government to deceive them into believing that all government at all levels including local government is colluding with some perceived enemies to destroy us.

They told them that some Fulani Herdsmen were coming to take over our land and that we must be prepared, as the government was not ready to do the needful.

“The message of an impending Jihad that will forcefully convert all of us into Islamic religion penetrated all over the South-East and people were willing to do anything to ensure that such modern day slavery and forceful takeover of their land didn’t happen in their life time.”

Obielo described Nnamdi Kanu’s messages on Radio Biafra as the forerunner to the coming of the criminals into Orsu land because when they came, they knew there was no presence of herdsmen in Orsu, but they were able to convince a whole lot of ignorant youths that herdsmen are on their way to Orsu and that they, the youths must join forces with them to stop them.

Explaining further on the underground work done on Orsu people, he said that, “Security agencies were tagged accomplices to the alleged plot by herdsmen to invade Orsu.

The criminals adorned a sanctimonious messiah garb of people who have come to protect our land. “Everybody in Orsu is aware that there’s no way herdsmen will come into Orsu because we don’t have grassland. What will the cattle eat in Orsu LGA? Our place is a typical rainforest.

Cows will not even survive here because there’s no food here for them and a heavy presence of Tsetse Flies, but the fear was sold to those who couldn’t ask questions.

“Even some must have been told that our current rainforest will experience deforestation by cattle rearers who will burn our huge tracts in this rainforest and convert them to pasture.

Honestly, many messages were given, which our brothers bought. “Imagine the scenario where Orsu, a rainforest is deforested and ends up as cattle pasture and at the process of the conversion, all indigenous people are either annihilated or forced to convert to Islam.

This kind of message is not something anybody takes lightly as they were told back then, especially when it is coming from a compelling orator like Nnamdi Kanu” Obielo said that a lot of Orsu people bought into Kanu’s messages and swallowed them hook, line and sinker.

He added also that as Kanu’s messages were resonating on Radio Biafra, IPOB had already formed so many branches all over the South-East, including Orsu with people designated as leaders to pass these same messages which they tagged “evangelism” across all villages.

“IPOB local meetings were grounds where their members are first brainwashed into what they alleged was coming and they became the first set of people in our land to join these criminals in our bushes,” he said.

The Orsu Youth Coordinator General however, said that, when IPOB was through with recruiting their members into ESN, they came out boldly to begin to force Orsu LGA youths into joining them, declaring it a clarion call that nobody can evade or reject.

Ugly experiences

Taking New Telegraph through the ugly stories, Nnajiofor said that there is no crime currently recorded on the surface of the earth that did not take place in Orsu during the evil reign of criminals.

Killings

Nnajiofor while explaining most of the criminal occurrences said, “From rape, kidnapping, destruction of public infrastructure, armed robbery, arson, vandalisation, cannibalism, cold-blooded killings and much more, there was nothing but evil and horrifying we didn’t experience in Orsu.

So many ugly things happened. We recalled the gruesome murder of one of our brothers, known as Matador, from Orsu Ihitte-Ukwa.

“These criminals cut off his genital while he was alive, put it inside calabash, filmed it, and watched him bleed to death. They accused him of being inside a helicopter with soldiers and pointing out where their camps were.

All lies. They killed him in a most gruesome manner, filmed and circulated to strike fear into the hearts of our people.

Destruction of infrastructure

Speaking further, Nnajiofor described the criminals in Orsu LGA as anti-development group, who do not want any government presence in Orsu and questioned why they target public infrastructure that were for the good of the people.

“Tell me, what does burning of government schools and health centre have to do with Biafra agitation? How does it enhance their agitation? What does the burning of our local government headquarters have to do with agitation,’’ he queried.

Adding, “These people said they don’t want any government infrastructure in Orsu. Therefore, they burnt health centres, government schools, homes of teachers, civil servants, public servants, police officers and anybody who works for government.

So what does all these acts of arson have to do with Biafra agitation? “They burnt people’s homes and almost all public infrastructure in Orsu including our Divisional Police Headquarters.

“They went ahead to destroy asphalted roads, especially the one linking Orsu, Ihiala and Orlu. They don’t just want anything good to happen in Orsu anymore and I wonder how they felt they can sustain such level of inhumanity.

“These hoodlums are unprogressive and anti-development. How can they steal everything in a transformer, steal streetlights, steal telecommunication mast and loot everything within the LGA secretariat and schools? What kind of agitation is that?

“They reduced Orsu to a ghost town and rendered it a pariah community where nobody visits. I recall a time when they put building levy on our heads. If you have a duplex, you’re to pay N100,000 while those with fine bungalows are to pay N50,000.

Is this self-determination? Of course not.’’ Speaking further, Obielo, listed forced marriages, dethronement of monarchs, destruction of the traditional institution and imposition of heavy taxes on the people as parts of the atrocities committed against the people of Orsu.

He lamented further some of these atrocities, “I was teaching three schools on part time agreement. These three schools were located in three different communities in Orsu LGA, so I had opportunity to transverse across Orsu.

“There was this brilliant female student of mine that was about to write WASSCE back then. While preparing for her exams, one of these terrorists, popularly known as Odumodu (Now deceased), kidnapped this girl, three weeks to her examination in 2022, and took her to his home and evil camp.

“He held her hostage there for as long as he wanted until the day he was eliminated by security agencies. Do you know that after series of forcefully sleeping with this girl, she actually gave birth for him while in captivity.

“These terrorists destroyed the future and educational pursuit of that innocent girl. Unfortunately, it was equally discovered that this same Odumodu took nine other girls hostage and married them forcefully against their wish without any bride price.

‘‘Apart from the nine young girls in question, he equally went to many homes to marry their daughter just bearing firearms.’’

Speaking on the destruction of traditional institutions in Orsu, Obielo said that the criminals chased away all traditional rulers, took over the leadership of communities and began to adjudicate on matters they had no knowledge of.

Imposition of taxes, levies

Obielo said that at the peak of the reign of terror that ESN imposed heavy taxes on the people, including the poor old women, who went to market to sell their little farm produce.

Recounting, “A woman will harvest a little thing from her farm, goes to the market to sell them, these criminals will tax the women to pay them almost 70% of whatever they’ll sell out of those products.

“These were products that even Orsu LGA government agents will never impose any tax on because they’re what the people use in taking care of themselves.

“I’m telling you what happened to me directly because my mother was involved. She was into palm oil business then and passed through hell in the hands of these terrorists.

Imposition of heavy mandatory taxes was one of the worst things they brought upon our people. “They introduced taxes for burial, wedding and any ceremony at all. If they’re not paid or settled, the event cannot hold or there will be severe consequences.

“The one that got many people worried was that they collected the data of every home, discovered people that have brothers who live overseas and occasionally, they’ll call the ones living overseas to pay some money to them.

“When you refused to pay them, they’ll go to your house at home no matter how much you spent building it and burn it down. They were burning homes of people who refused to pay them. They burnt down many buildings in Orsu LGA. These things are still there for the world to come and see.”

