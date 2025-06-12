Orsu: Lamentations From Once Thriving Land Now A Ghost Town (2)

Share

Orsu, was once a thriving local government area of Imo State, known for its commercial prowess, cultural heritage and peaceful nature, however, the LGA has been turned into a den of terrors by people suspected to be of IPOB and ESN extraction. STEVE UZOECHI and EMMANUEL IFEANYI, in this concluding report of two series, paint a picture of the land whose people, led by its youths in partnership with state security forces, are now fighting back

Eke Ututu

There was a time, according to records, when Eke Ututu was the biggest community market, for the exchange of goods and services in Igboland. It was so popular that the entire Igboland, across the Niger and beyond, gather there to buy and sell.

Eke Ututu is more than 100 years old with many stories of its glory days. It was a legacy landmark in Orsu land To many Orsu indigenes, the biggest loss in the four years of crisis, is the destruction of Eke Ututu Market.

Said to have been built by an ancient Orsu king, Obianaeri, hence the name, Eke Ututu Obianaeri. The market was once the pride of Igboland after its remodeling by the Orsu Local Government authority in the early 90s.

Irobi lamented the destruction of Eke Ututu, which came as a result of the crisis, majority of his people lost goods they stored at the shops to these hoodlums and their activities, adding that one of his uncles died to due to High Blood Pressure (HBP) as a result of the destruction of Eke Ututu “In my family, I have a lot of people who were among the best craftsmen in Orsu who relied on the population of visitors to Eke Ututu for survival.

They were thriving – built houses, got married with what they were doing, but today, they have hit rock bottom with the destruction of Eke Ututu”, Irobi said.

Obielo also described Eke Ututu Market as the symbol of Orsu and something that many Orsu indigenes will find very difficult to recover from, as their entire economy was tied to the market.

“Let me shock all those who are yet to understand what evil that took place in Orsu. Do you know that during the Biafra vs Nigeria Civil war, Eke Ututu was so precious to our people that even the federal troops realized it and didn’t burn it down,’’ he disclosed.

Adding, “They were aware that many people were taking refuge there, respected its sacredness and didn’t burn it. That was more than 55 years ago. Suddenly, IPOB and its ESN who claim to love our people and want our freedom came and destroyed it all.

“I’m telling you here that they never wanted the market to flourish which was why they introduced heavy taxes to cripple economic activities at the market so they can take over and use it for their evil plots.”

Plundering of the economy

On this front, Obielo lamented, “They used the imposition of sit-at-home to destroy economic activities at Eke Ututu market.

From their regular Monday sit-at-home, they extended it to two weeks and further to one month and sometime in 2023, prior to the election, they called for three months sit-at-home until people from far and wide deserted Eke Ututu and they took over.

“If you try to come out, they’ll kill you. Eke Ututu represents hope for our people. Majority of our people have their success stories tied to Eke Ututu . That market represents hope and a symbol of unity for our people and even the entire Igbo land.

“Eke Ututu is beyond a market. It is equally a socialization point and our image to the world. Some people don’t know Orsu LGA, but they know much about Eke Ututu.

It’s a point of business transaction as well as cultural exchange between Orsu people and other people from all over West Africa. “I still remember that at the age of 12, was the first time I heard about a country called Burkina Faso.

I encountered people from Burkina Faso who came to Eke Ututu to sell some African commodities from their country. “The most interesting thing is that these people from far away neigbouring West African countries will come, sell their goods buy our own.

They buy our crafts and other artworks done by our people. Some of them buy our palm oil, basket, plantain, blacksmith products, things like bitter cola and others.”

Comrade Obielo said that because of how Eke Ututu was flourishing in the past, some industries, hotels were moving into Orsu LGA rapidly before the criminals came and destroyed the economy of Orsu land.

“There was no LGA in Imo State that was developing faster than Orsu. Go around and see for yourself. Eke Ututu today represents glory of the past as merely looking at it bring tears to our eyes.

“Destroying Eke Ututu was tantamount to switching off the entire light through which Orsu sees the world and the world sees Orsu. These criminals took over the market, used it as their camp and turned it into a point of mystery,” Comrade Obielo said.

Speaking on the consequences of the destruction of Eke Ututu, Obielo said that the economy of thousands of families and the future of many Orsu indigenes have been grounded, as their only channel of revenue generation have been destroyed.

“As things stand now, internally generated revenue of Orsu LGA is zero because Eke Ututu is like our own oil well. It’s the biggest source of revenue that any LGA should ask for.

Orsu had its market and local industry that can sustain the LGA without depending on any external allocation. “We were developing our land without looking at State or Federal Government.

The destruction of Eke Ututu became the end of craft and other locally made products, as manufacturers cannot see buyers for their products anymore. “Our agricultural sector was destroyed.

You hardly see an Orsu man who is not a farmer either in animal or crop production. You’ll see medical doctors, engineers, teachers and lawyers going to their farms here in Orsu back then.

“People were interested in producing their food as well as making more money. Our people were directly or indirectly involved in agriculture, but unfortunately, there’s no place to sell these farm produce anymore.”

Also, Nnajiofor said that self-employment in Orsu prior to the crisis was beyond just basket making, as the people were into commercial palm oil marketing as well as other meaningful creative businesses.

According to him, “Orsu people were renowned blacksmiths as they produced their hoes, other farm implements and necessary iron materials like pot, frying pans, local burners, spoons and other utensils.

“If you visit Orsu and Eke Ututu back then before these criminals came, our people were so creative that all customers that visit Eke Ututu go home satisfied.

As early as 5am, people have started buying and selling at Eke Ututu. My brother, huge calamity has befallen us. “Orsu people are so industrious that we believe in everyone making his own money through well-known legitimate means.

Our place was so peaceful that one of our brothers encouraged people more by supporting many poultry farmers with 100 birds each, and feed to encourage their businesses. “I’m a living testimony of that charitable move because I was there when it was happening.

Our people got into serious poultry farming and Eke Ututu became our point of exchange for those whose birds are grown enough for sales.

“Orsu was like s country succeeding internally, as many people were not interested in leaving the place for anywhere because it was almost flowing with milk and honey. Our people even went into cucumber and watermelon farming just before the crisis erupted.’’

Way forward

Militarisation of Orsu: New Telegraph investigation revealed that ‘The Mother Valley’, a popular and ancient fishing valley that was conquered by the ESN who were interested in the cover and security the valley offers them and ended up converting it to their safe haven, which is where some of them are still hiding as at the time of filing this report.

Speaking on the solutions and how to restore Orsu, Obielo called for heavy militarisation of the entire Orsu LGA, stressing that the call might sound strange to many people, but he made the call because he is aware of what military presence will do for Orsu people currently.

“Much as I hate to say this, but I have to because I know what we saw and what we’re currently seeing. I’ll call for more deployment of security personnel to Orsu.

I don’t know if I should call it militarisation of Orsu LGA,’’ he said. Adding, “We need that militarisation. Only those outside who do not know what we saw and what we’re seeing will be against my call because these criminals only fear those who respond to their firepower.

“They only fear military. If it is possible, let’s relocate the 34 Artillery Brigade Barracks of the Nigerian Army in Obinze to Orsu because we need them more.

Let me be sincere with you, the only thing that these criminals are afraid of is security force and superior firepower. “If you match them to whatever they’re throwing at you, they’ll run and then resort to propaganda.

They use social media to throw up controversial issues every now and then. Without superior firepower, they’ll not respect whatever you’re doing.”

He equally suggested that the security agencies should look beyond the boys in the Mother Valley and in the forests and go after the sponsors in various parts of Nigeria and in the Diaspora, stressing that arresting their sponsors will be huge blow on the criminals in the bush.

Noting, “Government should be more proactive to arrest their sponsors because I believe they have sponsors both home and in the diaspora. Government should go after their sponsors.

The weapons they are using are funded and such means of funding must be restricted. “I also call for serious campaign and awareness to our people in diaspora.

Some Igbos in diaspora are already brainwashed by the lies from these people that they’re fighting external forces in our land while they’re actually the ones killing our people.

“These people in diaspora in what one could call solidarity support, could be paying these criminals some money to continue to carry out their supposedly security jobs not knowing they’re paying for their own destruction.

“Some Igbo people based in South Africa and the United States of America are the worst brainwashed we have at this problematic time. They’re indirectly funding these criminals believing they’re helping them to fight herdsmen when we all know that there’s no single herdsman in Orsu LGA.

Whatever money they pay to these IPOB/ESN is used in buying the death of their people. Igbos funding IPOB and ESN must be stopped.”

Reconstruction

In addition, Obielo called for the reconstruction of Orsu-Nnewi Road (Orashi Road), adding that, “OrsuNnewi road needs serious reconstruction.

You see, these criminals are using the so called marginalisation of the South-East as a means of deceiving our people into buying their idea of resistance, so as to continue to support them financially.

“So, if the Federal or State government can move in now, reconstruct that all important road and deflect that marginalization argument, we can make headway.

Let them equally look at the health sector, our destroyed schools, our vandalized electricity and many public Infrastructure and get them working back. “About 90% of schools in Orsu were destroyed.

By rebuilding these schools, they can prove to those that were deceived that government hates our people, that these were all lies by the criminals who are the real enemies of the people.

“Police station has been rebuilt, the security presence is improving from the community angle, but it’s time to rebuild every other thing and raise the morale of our people that they’re actually not alone in this battle.

“My family was known well for Palm Oil Production. To an average Orsu man, the popular produce you know of now represents mysery as we lost over 2000 persons with skull littered all over that land.

We can easily call it Palm Oil Mill, no longer produce. There’s a tank in my family used for palm oil milling that is over 90 years old.”

Nnajiofor on his part called for the reconstruction of Ihiala-Orlu Federal Road which is the connection between Anambra State State and Imo State; adding that more security presence is needed precisely at Orsu-Ihiteukwa community.

According to him, “The Ihiala-Orlu Federal Road is where the government needs to act fast and save our people. Reconstruction of that road will give us almost 50% success in the fight against these criminals.

The road needs to be busy. Its dilapidation contributed to 50% of what we’re facing. “The road from Total Junction in Ihiala down to Banana Junction in Orlu and further down to Anara to Mbano and all the way to Ahiara Junction need fixing.

If that road is fixed today, security agents from neigbouring Anambra State can collaborate with ours in Imo to end the madness of these criminals.

“We have enough indigenous security presence to protect the construction equipment and construction workers from any form of attack. We want that road rebuilt like today and tomorrow so that the road will be busy again.

From the work that has been done on those criminals, I don’t think they’ll even near that road again for now but we need to end their madness fast.”

Security

Nnajiofor said that the whole move to confront the hoodlums was started by Orsu youths, who did not initially understand what was happening and had to run away only to take time and understand what was really happening before deciding to return to fight the evil in their land.

This is as he said, “I was not based in the village when this madness started. However, on February 17, 2022, we began to question what was happening in our land because the picture was very much clearer to all of us.

“We said enough is enough because they’re recruiting the youths and we cannot wait and watch them eliminate all Orsu youths.’’

Picking up the narration, Obielo said that they became much aware of what was happening in their environment on December 24, 2020, but the whole picture was not even clearer then.

“From that time, you’ll see that it was a few days to 2021, as our people started deserting Orsu. We had to leave because the people in question came with sophisticated weapons.

Some came with rocket propelled grenade and all manner of guns you can hardly see regular security men carrying,’’ he disclosed.

Saying, “Those of us who were making our earnings in the LGA, felt comfortable until these guys took over and started telling us how they own our land.

There are some things you can take away from a man and he’ll ignore it, but when you take away his wife, culture and land, he’ll fight back except he’s not a man.”

Obielo further said that the above three things: culture, wife and land were taken away from Orsu men, as they watched how these criminals desecrated some ancient shrines of indigenous traditional worshippers by killing and sacrificing indigenous people of Orsu, having them slaughtered in their local shrines in their own land.

According to him, “That was when we said enough is enough. However, it was not an easy fight which is the major reason why our jobs were not seen much back then because we were seriously sabotaged by our own brothers who after every meeting will go back to these criminals to table names of those they believed were trying to stop them.

“Honestly, I hail all Orsu LGA youths for their courage. When Simon Ekpa, who I consider the worst criminal to have ever come out from South-East was on rampage, he was busy mentioning our names in his broadcast as people who should die.

“Simon Ekpa was publishing our pictures because we were challenging their criminality in Orsu and forceful takeover of our land. At a point, we started, there’s a tank in my family that is used for oil mill that is up to 90 years old, it’s a generationally investment.

These criminals came to my house with a truck, to take that tank away, my mother pleaded with them to take the new ones and leave that one, as it was a family legacy, but they wanted to shoot her.

“They took that tank away from our compound without considering what it meant to us. There’s this presser in the oil mill as well that’s equally over 100 years old, which she inherited from her grandmother, they took it. That particular oil mill is grounded and dead now.

“These are family legacies that we were proud of and they’ve been taken away. In my immediate family, there’s this leopard skin that has been in the family house for several years, these criminals, because an insider gave them the information, came and took it away. That was why I said that when you take a man’s culture away, he must fight back.”

Commendation

He commended the government of Imo State led by Governor Hope Uzodimma, stressing that the government has been a very tremendous help, in the fight.

He said, “I don’t care how anybody will want to twist or spin this, because that’s their stock in trade, Governor Uzodimma was so visionary as early as when this madness started and wanted to nip it in the bud from the onset, but the propaganda of the opposition who do not know what they were doing with the aide of some ignorant people online, they went about accusing him, criticising him of shooting and killing innocent youths when he actually was almost ending this madness earlier.

“I was right there when the whole nonsense started and I was seeing that the governor was almost ending that madness only for the blackmailing opposition to use all manner of propaganda to send the wrong message out there as if they were comfortable with what was about to happen.

“I’m sure that those opposition politicians, and some other ignorant persons who distracted the government early fight against these criminals that would have ended this madness, never knew that it will snowball into the horror it has become today.

When the attack against the Governor was coming from all angles, it looks as if the government gave up and this is where we are.

“At a point, our people felt abandoned by the government who were facing serious blackmail from people who don’t know what we were passing through.

The world was deceived that the government of Imo State was killing Orsu Youths while the criminals doing the killings were tagged heroes.

So, at the point of feeling abandoned, a group called Odimma Orsu emerged. “They are at the forefront of the ongoing battle with the help of the government.

The group is made up of Captains of industry, religious leaders, traditional rulers and youths. It’s an umbrella body that unites the interest of relevant stakeholders in Orsu LGA.

OdimmaOrsu came and began a reorientation of our people on why we must stand firm and fight these people.

“Unfortunately, these same criminals who find solace on social media especially Facebook and Twitter, used their paid agents to tag the leadership of Odimma Orsu, who want to rescue their own land as Fulani stooges and enemies of Biafra.

“This was how they were exposed to the hatred of some ignorant Igbos who sit comfortably in their own communities without knowing what we were facing in the hands of the terrorists they were clapping for.

This was when we discovered that our leaders cannot fight these criminals on social media so we took it upon ourselves to engage the criminals in the fight both online and on ground in Orsu.’’

Note of caution

While advising various communities, town unions and political leaders in Igboland, Nnajiofor urged them to learn from Orsu and never allow the Orsu experience to repeat in their own lands.

In his words, “My advice to our brothers in various communities in Igboland is that crime doesn’t pay. If you want to engage yourselves in criminal activities, please first of all come to Orsu and see what we’re experiencing, because seeing is believing.

“I plead with all LGA Chairmen in Igboland to be vigilant and keep an eye on their youths. If an industrious LGA like Orsu could have its youths hoodwinked into this ongoing madness called agitation, what about others who don’t even have anything to feed on?

“If Orsu land that has everything could be pulled down violently like this, what about places where anger and hate had thrived for years? If Orsu can fall into this temptation, I don’t see any LGA that is safe or immune.

Let the leaders put their feet down and save their youths from the hands of these men with sugar-coated ideologies. “These evil men come with deceitful and lying tongues, such that some of these ignorant youths do not even know what they’re joining until they’re caught or even killed.

“I remember when one of these bad boys were caught, he was asked what is ESN he said ESN is ‘Unknown Gunmen’ and when he was asked what is ‘Unknown Gunmen’, he said ‘Unknown Gunmen’ is ‘killing, killing, shooting, shooting’.

He doesn’t even know anything except the money they were making.” Also, Obielo pleaded with all communities in the South-East to take a closer look at the kind of youth leaders they have in their communities before endorsing them to lead the youths.

“Let them make sure that these youth leaders are people who passed security screening and are not people of questionable characters.

It has gotten to the stage where the youth leader position must be thoroughly taken seriously because of its strategic importance, to avoid criminals being in charge of the youth population of a community,’’ he warned.

Adding, “No matter how any youth leader is trusted in Igbo land, let him go to the DSS and police for screening before he’ll take up any position. That integrity screening must be done.

Every community must avoid allowing strangers to establish any form of security or vigilante group in their land.

“Any security outfit that’s not the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army or any of the other federal government agencies, must be indigenous people from the community.

No community should allow any none state actor occupy their land under any guise. They must learn from Orsu. “No community should hire strangers as vigilantes.

Let the home people be taken to the police and DSS to be equipped and tutored to know how to be the first line of defense for the community by detecting crime and reporting to the appropriate authorities.

They should think of local vigilante that will go into the forest not just staying in the neighborhood. “It’s a complete waste of time to have vigilantes parading all over the villages while some group of criminals are in your forest plotting evil for your community.

So, any vigilante that is not in charge of guarding the forest of their community is not worth it.”

Involvement

From what New Telegraph gathered from the members of the LGA, majority of the kingpins of ESN who started the insecurity in Orsu LGA have been killed except a few described as top three top suspects, who are believed to either be hiding at the Mother Valley or somewhere nearby waiting to strike at any time.

An anonymous source told New Telegraph that “In Orsu, you have ESN terrorists commanders like Uwam, Ikenga and Butuzor (Temple), who is the overall Commander of the terror gang. He is alleged to have led many criminal operations that took many innocent lives.

“With the recent wholesale assault on criminals in Orsu, majority of these kingpins of ESN now operate under shadows and three major kingpins, popularly known as, Butuzor, Gentle (Ifeanyi Eze from Okigwe), Ikenga and Uwam (Obinna Nwanekezi from Awo-Idemili), are the last line of defence for the ESN terror gang, before the total collapse of their wicked and deadly enterprise in Orsu and environs,” disclosed the source.

It was gathered that each of these commanders have boys working under them that are divided into several companies in different camps.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports have it that, Butuzor, the 001 of all the ESN and now Biafra Liberation Army (BLA) in Orsu may have been neutralised, after suffering a spinal cord injury he sustained during a battle with security operatives.

The unconfirmed information has it that he had been incapacitated for a while, which is why another dangerous Commander, with the bush name, Uwam (Obinna Nwanekezi), is now the most dreaded in Orsu LGA today because he is an indigenous Orsu man and knows more about the LGA than the other commanders who are strangers.

