Orphans Benefit From Sokoto Journalist’s Benevolence

Sokoto-based renowned broadcast journalist Alhussaini Amanawa has donated clothing materials to over 20 orphans and vulnerable individuals in the Sokoto community to ease their hardship.

The distribution to vulnerable and less privileged people in Amanawa, Dange Shuni Local Government Area, Sokoto State, comes ahead of the Sallah celebration and in the spirit of Ramadan.

Amanawa stated that the distribution was part of his personal efforts to give back to his community.

He explained that the gesture aimed to bring joy to the beneficiaries during Sallah, making them feel included alongside their peers who still have parents.

“These children have lost their parents, so we find it necessary to assist them and make them feel involved,” Amanawa said.

“Clothing is a basic human need, and giving to vulnerable orphans is crucial. We want them to look good during the festive period.”

Abubakar Buda Amanawa, Special Advisor to the state governor on Industrial Development, commended Amanawa’s efforts and urged others to assist the less privileged.

Community members, including Ibrahim Bakanike Amanawa and Ibrahim Dan Teke, praised Amanawa’s gesture and encouraged wealthy individuals to follow his example.

Beneficiaries like Hussaini Bala Sani Hamisu thanked Amanawa and promised to use the clothing materials wisely.

