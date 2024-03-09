Oronsaye Report: Unease Grips Culture, Tourism Houses

With less than a year into his administration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye report of 2012 by an eight-man committee headed by the Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF) Senator George Akume. This has generated a buzz within the country while fear has gripped the entire federal civil service. The reason being the far reaching implications of the report and the political reading that many Nigerians have associated with it, noting that these were why both former presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari had to suspend the implementation of the report that was initiated by Jonathan in 2011.

With this new development, some have, however, expressed doubt as to whether President Tinubu will have the political will to go through this gambit because of what many fear will be the outcome of it when viewed against the present backdrop of happenings in the country’s landscape. While Nigerians wait in bathed breathe for Akume and his team to carry out this directive, there is already palpable worries and air of unease pervading the culture and tourism scape because of the implication of this directive for the two sectors. The implications for the culture and tourism houses are something many hate to fathom and this is even made difficult by the present constituent of the two houses, with two ministries and about 14 parastatals. When Jonathan in 2012 ordered the implementation of the report, it was only one ministry; Ministry of Tourism and Culture.

While under Buhari’s administration, tourism and culture were merged under the Ministry of Information and Culture, with tourism as a mere department. Presently, culture and tourism house s now boast two ministries; Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy and Ministry of Tourism. With the present composition, Ministry of Tourism has only two parastatals; Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), with Folarin Coker as the Director General and National Institute for Tourism and Hospitality (NIHO- TOUR), with Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa as the Director General. Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy has 12 parastatals, namely; National Film and Video Censors Board, with Dr Shaibu Husseini as DG; National Theatre, with Mrs Tony Akerele as DG; National Council for Arts and Culture, with Obi Asika as DG; Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture, with Aisha Adamu-Augie as DG; National War Museum, with Ek- polador-EbiKoinyan as Chief Conservator; and Nigerian Film Corporation, Ali Nuhu as Managing Director.

Others are: National Gallery of Art, with Ahmed Sodangi as DG; National Institute of Archaeology and Museums Studies, with Chaliya Shagaya as DG; National Troupe of Nigeria, with Haji- ya Khaltume Bulama-Gana as Artistic Director; National Institute for Cultural Orientation, with Mr Ajiboye as DG; and National Commission for Museums and Monuments, with Ramatu Mohammed as DG. One of the burdens that the implementation committee will first have to deal with is the question of whether to retain or merge the two ministries into one as Ministry of Culture and Tourism. That is one thorny issue as the public and stakeholders are divided as to the necessity of having two separate ministry for culture and tourism. Last year, culture and tourism stakeholders in a function organsied by NCAC called for the merger of the two ministries, noting that having one ministry will serve better the interest of the sector. Since the creation of the two ministries, the two ministers in charge; Hannatu Musawa for Arts, Culture and Creative Industry and Lola Ade-John for Tourism, many said have not done anything tangible to justify the existence of the two ministries as two separate entities.

In the case of Ade-John, her non-performance is understand as she took ill shortly after assuming office. This necessitated her exit from the scene until last month when she came back for the scene. For Musawa, the two things of note from her office in the last nine months, are; the agenda she released for the ministry in which she targets N100 billion contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030; and then the replacement of the heads of 12 agencies with new heads, without explanation for this act, which many has criticised. It is for actions like this and the fact that she has not really covered herself in glory since assuming office last year, that many said her ministry is just a glorified one, with no clear cut mission as distinct from that of the Ministry of Tourism. Some have also said that she lacked the understanding and capacity to navigate the nexus between culture and tourism as she has acted over the months without consideration of the meeting point between her ministry and that of tourism.

Many have argued that the absence of the Tourism Minister ought to have been an opportunity for her to bridge the gap and prove her mantle but rather the opposite was the case as she went silent as well with no achievement to her name. A situation that many said betrayed her lack of understanding of the terrain and the fact that both ministries can only succeed as one and not as two separate ministries. Well, the jury is out on this and that is what makes the job of the implementation committee a tough one. This is because if a decision is not taken on merging the two ministries first and the committee simply goes ahead to either scrapped or merged the present parastatals under the two ministries that it would be a disservice to culture and tourism as well as a recipe for the continued failure and underperformance of the sector.

Oronsaye Report recommended that the National Commission for Museums and Monuments be merged with National Gallery of Arts and National Theatre merged with National Troupe of Nigeria while the Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) is made a department in the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy. Of the two parastatals under the Ministry of Tourism, it is only the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), led by Kangiwa that has over the years, especially since last year when the Ministry of Tourism came onboard, that has been visible and carrying on with its mandate as expected. In fact, Kangiwa has become the face of Nigerian tourism and the rally point for the private sector has everyone now goes to him, with him making himself accessible and taking on the task of ensuring that tourism continues to enjoy some visibility and attention from the public. While on the flip side, Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) led by Coker, has gone mute and taken for dead by many as Coker over the years has chosen to abandon his responsibility as the lead governmental apex body for tourism and left the operators and the sector to its fate.

With the Minister of Tourism away for over seven months, the expectation was that Coker would had step in to fill the void and rally the sector. But he failed woefully in this regard, rather he unceremoniously yielded the scene for Kangi- wa to step in and take on two caps. This lack of attention to his duty is glaring for all to see as the Tourism Minister has taken refuge in the office of NIHOTOUR while awaiting an of- fice complex to be allocated to her. In a normal setting many have argued that the natural place for the minister to berth would had been the office of NTDA and not NIHOTOUR. With what has transpired transpire in the two ministries in the last nine months, the committee, many said would have to go beyond the cosmetics and critically examine the mandates of the two ministries and 14 parastatals under them with a view to merging and scrapping the existing parastatals and departments and come out with clear cut mandates and structures in such a way that they can function and manage their inter-dependence better for the benefit of the nation and operators.

A proper handling of the exercise, many say is the only recipe that can eclipse the unease that has gripped the culture and tourism houses as the civil servants presently walk around with trepidation and unsure of what tomorrow holds. Even the private sector operators are not spared as they too wait in bathed breathe on the impletation committee’s final act.