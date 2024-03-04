Oronsaye Report: ‘Tinubu Should Create Ministry Of Climatic Change’ – Lawyer

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been urged to create the Ministry of Climate Change and Sustainable Development and Disaster Risk Management.

The request came through a legal luminary and intellectual property expert, Peter Akpu, who equally recommended the appointment of a Professor and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Damilola Olawuyi, as the pioneer Minister of Climate Change, Energy Transition and Sustainable Development ahead of the 2030 SDG’s Agenda and Nigeria 2050 net Zero GHG emission agenda.

Speaking while reacting to the proposed moves by the FGN to implement the Orosanye report years after its submission, the intellectual property expert contended that climate change, energy transition and sustainable development have become a matter of great discussion among countries and great economies of the world.

Akpu, who maintained that the effect of climate change, energy transition and the need for sustainable development has attracted the attention of the world powers and Nigeria should not be left out, argued that “Japan recently, and in the bid to curb the effect of climate change provided assistance by introducing renewable energy, including solar energy, biomass and geothermal, and facilities with high-energy efficiency, to contribute to reducing GHG emissions.”

The lawyer advised the FGN to take proactive steps like other countries of the world are doing, adding that, “The implementation of Oronsaye’s committee report will see to the scraping, subsuming, merging and relocation of several Ministries and Agencies of government which is a sort of the restructuring of the country.

“This present administration should be bold enough and strongly willed to establish the Ministry of Climate Change, Sustainable Development and Energy transition.”

Akpu explained that Professor Olawuyi (SAN) is an international lawyer, Professor of Law, arbitrator, author, and policy consultant, with expertise in petroleum, energy and environmental law.