Oronsaye Report: Let Charity Begin at Home

Last Monday, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) rose from its weekly meeting in Aso Rock, it announced that the government had eventually decided to implement the Stephen Oronsaye Report. Of course, why this appeared like a bolt out of the blue is because the administration that produced the report was commissioned by President Goodluck Jonathan some 11 years ago and, yet, the man from Otuoke never implemented it. Jonathan was replaced by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, and despite at times mouthing that he would be implementing the report, he never seemed to have had the ‘liver’ to do so. And all through his eight-year tenure, the various Federal Executive Council members met (back then it was usually on Wednesdays) and never for once seriously considered the 800-page report prepared by the 73-year-old former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

But what exactly is the famed Stephen Oronsaye Report on Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)? Let me rejig our memories a bit. As I pointed out earlier, the administration of President Jonathan set up the Presidential Commission on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies in August 2011 with a seasoned accountant as its head. The Commission aimed to cut the cost of governance by reducing the large number of MDAs on the payroll of the Federal Government. In finally submitting the report on April 16, 2012, Oronsaye made some far-reaching observations and suggestions that he believed would go a long way in achieving the aims of the government. Back then, 929 MDAs were in the Federal Government budgeting structure. The report identified 541 Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies.

It recommended that 38 Federal Agencies should be abolished, including, the Public Complaints Commission, National Poverty Eradication Programme, Utilities Charges Commission, National Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, National Intelligence Committee. Another 14 agencies were to be fused into ministries from where they were created. For example, the Debt Management Office to the Federal Ministry of Finance; the Public Health Department back to the Federal Ministry of Health, and the National Information Technology Development Agency to be fused into the Ministry of Communication Technology. It also suggested the reduction of statutory agencies from 263 to 161, with 52 institutions to be merged: NTA, FRCN, and VON into the Federal Broadcasting Corporation of Nigeria; and NCC and NBC into the Communication Regulatory Authority of Nigeria. Others like the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) are to be merged into the Anti-Corruption Commission. In submitting his report, the retired federal civil servant said the government would cut over N200 billion from its over- head.

However, from the address to the media after the FEC meeting, it is clear that Tinubu’s government will not be going the whole hog in accepting the report as it announced that it would only be implementing some of it. According to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who addressed State House correspondents, only 29 government agencies will be merged and eight para- statals will be subsumed into eight other agencies. Also, four agencies have been relocated to four various ministries and one was earmarked for scrapping. Expatiating, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, aware that many may raise eyebrows over the failure of the gov- ernment to fully implement the report, said unlike Jonathan and Buhari: “The Tinubu administration has decided to confront the monster of high governance cost by implementing elements of the report.

“An eight-man committee has a 12-week deadline to ensure that the necessary legislative amendments and administrative restructuring needed to implement the reforms are effected efficiently. “The committee comprises Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Head of the Civil Service, Justice Minister/Attorney-General of the Federation, and Budget & Planning Minister, DG Bureau of Public Service Reform, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Special Assistant to the resident on National Assembly. The Cabinet Affairs Office will serve as the secretariat.” Unfortunately, despite his best efforts to deflect possible criticisms of his principal’s stance on the report, many opponents are clamouring for the President to imbibe the adage of “charity begins at home” by first pruning the size of his cabinet, especially in the face of dwindling resources.

To the surprise of many, the former governor of Lagos State decided to announce a cabinet of 48 members which is the largest cabinet assembled so far since the birth of the 4th Republic in 1999. It dwarfs that of his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, who had 36 ministers in his first term and 43 in his second term in office – for which he was heavily censored by critics who felt it was too large. Under the law, the President must include a member from each of the country’s 36 states as a minimum, which many would have preferred to have been the case in these lean times. Besides, history has shown that it is not the size of the cabinet that counts but the quality of the members, which is already obvious in the present Federal Executive Council where the performance of some are already head and shoulders above their colleagues. However, in addition to the large cabinet, the President also has a large number of aides.

This has left room for many to question his avowed commitment to cutting down on the cost of governance. For instance, Premium Times in an October 9, 2023, article titled: Tinubu swells media team as Nigerian economy bites harder,’ wrote: “Despite the bad state of Nigeria’s economy, President Bola Tinubu has appointed more persons to his media team, further bloating the size of government at a time of general clamour for cutting down on the cost of governance. “The president, on Monday, appointed five more persons to the Presidential Advisory Media Team, bringing the total number of such appointments to at least 11.” The article further noted that: “Under his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, only two persons served as presidential spokespersons, which in itself was unprecedented.” However, let’s still give him the benefit of the doubt that he will make some changes to the size of his aides and even possibly his cabinet – especially since he has said his government will be implementing some of the Oronsaye Report. And besides as we all know: charity begins at home!