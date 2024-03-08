Oronsaye Report: FG Inaugurates Implementation Panel

The Federal Government has inaugurated the committee on the implementation of the recommendations on the review of reports and White Papers on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions. According to a release by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Segun Imohiosen, the SGF, Sen. George Akume, while inaugurating the committee on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stressed that the implementation of the White Papers on the report which would involve the merger, relocation, subsuming or scrapping of some Parastatals, Agencies, and Commissions was aimed at reducing cost of governance and streamlining efficiency across the governance value chain.

Tinubu’s approval for the implementation of the Oronsaye Report was coming 12 years after the panel submitted its report and multiple attempts made at implementing its recommendations. The Committee, chaired by Akume, has the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan and Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Usman Hadiza Bala as members.

Others are: Dr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, Director- General, Bureau of Public Service Reform; Sen. Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate); Hon. Ibrahim Kunle Olatewaju, Senior Special Assistant to the President of the National Assembly (House of Representatives); Hakeem Muri Okunola, Principal Secretary to the President and Richard Phee- langwah, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office. President Tinubu had given the committee a 12-week deadline to submit its report.