Oronsaye Report: Dust over proposed merger of EFCC, ICPC

The proposed merger of the two main anti-graft agencies in Nigeria; the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (EFCC), on the heels of the adoption of Oronsaye’s report by the Federal Government has elicited mixed reaction from some senior lawyers. Those in support of the merger were of the views that the functions being performed by both agencies were similar in nature, while those in opposition shared contrary views. President Bola Tinubu had last week Monday ordered the full implementation of the Oronsaye’s report.⁣ A major part of the implementation as announced by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, is the merging, subsuming, scraping and relocation of several agencies of government. The Federal Government had consequently constituted a committee to implement the mergers, scrapping and relocations within 12 weeks. Addressing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, said: “So, in a very bold move today, this administration, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, consistent again with his courage to take very farreaching decisions in the interest of Nigeria, has taken a decision to implement the so-called Oronsaye’s Report.⁣ “Now, what that means is that a number of agencies, commissions and departments have actually been scrapped. Some have been modified and marked, while others have been subsumed. Others, of course, have also been moved from some ministries to others where the government feels they will operate better”. It would be recalled that former President Goodluck Jonathan had in 2011 set up the Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies under the chairmanship of a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Steve Oronsaye. The committee had submitted an 800-page report on April 16, 2012 wherein it uncovered a high level of competition among many overlapping agencies that created ill feelings among government agencies and caused expenditure wastages. It also recommended, among other things, that government funding of professional bodies and councils be discontinued to free funds for capital projects. The Oronsaye report established that there were 541 parastatals, commissions and agencies (statutory and non-statutory) and recommended that 263 of the statutory agencies should be reduced to 161, while 38 agencies should be abolished and 52 should be merged The committee also recommended that 14 of the agencies revert to departments in ministries. However, the report was not implemented by the Jonathan’s administration. The administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, in November 2021, inaugurated two sub-committees for the implementation of the report. The two 11-member sub-committees were Government White Paper on Oronsaye Report and Review of New Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions. Oronsaye’s report Based on the report, government agencies/establishments that are to go after restructuring and merging included: *National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to be subsumed under Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). The National Assembly will need to amend the constitution as RMAFC was established by the 1999 constitution. *Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to be merged with Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) and be rechristened as Public Enterprises and Infrastructural Concession Commission. *National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to swallow Public Complaints Commission (PCC). *Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to be scrapped and functions to be taken over by Federal Ministry of Finance. *NEMA and National Commission for Refugees to be fused to become National Emergency and Refugee Management Commission *Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) to become a department under National Boundary Commission (NBC). *NACA and NCDC to be merged. *SERVICOM to become a department under the Bureau for Public Service Reform (BPSR). *NALDA to return to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. *Federal Ministry of Science to supervise a new agency that combines NCAM, NASENI and PRODA. *National Commission for Museums and Monuments and National Gallery of Arts to become one entity that will be known as National Commission for Museums, Monuments and Gallery of Arts. *National Theatre to be merged with National Troupe. *Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa and Directorate of Technical Aid Corps to be merged under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. *Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) to become an agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. *Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and Voice of Nigeria (VON) to be one entity to be known as Federal Broadcasting Corporation of Nigeria. *National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) and National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology to be emerged into an agency to be known as National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA). *National Institute for Leather Science Technology and National Institute for Chemical Technology to become one agency. *Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development to become one agency. *The National Metallurgical Development Centre and National Metallurgical Training Institute will be merged. *National Institute for Trypanosomiasis to be subsumed under Institute of Veterinary Research in Vom, Jos, Plateau State. EFCC, ICPC merger New Telegraph Law recalls that the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), had during his ministerial screening before the National Assembly pushed for the merging of both EFCC and ICPC. Fagbemi while responding to questions from the lawmakers said investigation and prosecution of corruption cases should not be the responsibility of one agency. The silk, while suggesting ways to effectively fight corruption in the country, said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) should be “brought together” to perform separate functions of investigation and prosecution. However, the senior lawyer did not state which of the agencies should be saddled with the responsibility of conducting the investigation or prosecution. Fagbemi said: “Truth be told, we fight corruption, but at the same time, the way it is being fought in Nigeria leaves much to be desired “If I have my way, I’ll advise the president to unbundle, first of all, bring ICPC and EFCC together, unbundle them. “Investigation should not be handled by the same body that must be the supervisory authority within the same system. “Prosecution is another body. It doesn’t augur well to ask the same authority to (carry out) investigation and prosecution. That is why we have problems”. Fagbemi also emphasised that conducting investigations requires “patience” to ensure a thorough and proper examination. He said: “We are not also patient enough. Investigation takes time, especially in serious corruption cases. Are we prepared to wait? “My take is that a situation such as the one that happened when Hushpuppy was arrested. They have been trailing him for years, but he didn’t know, and nobody talked to him. But the day they said the time was up, he also knew that the time was up. “Investigation should be thorough. It shouldn’t be that when a sitting governor leaves office, then say EFCC is inviting you. That is not the way to prosecute criminal and corruption matters. We have to put in place very good laws to do this.” EFCC, ICPC Acts Both EFCC and ICPC are empowered by their enabling Acts to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption. According to the ICPC Act, the commission is to investigate and prosecute corruption in the public sector, especially bribery, gratification, graft and abuse or misuse of office. The EFCC, on the other hand, is to probe and prosecute people who engage in money laundering and other financial crimes. Green chamber’s intervention Meanwhile, the House of Representatives last Thursday, described the 2012 Steve Oronsaye report as outdated and called on President Bola Tinubu to thoroughly review it before going ahead to implement the same. The House, therefore, raised a 23-man committee chaired by House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, to recommend appropriate measures to mitigate the likely fallout of the Oronsaye’s report review. Moving a motion of urgent public importance on the floor of the House of Representatives last week Thursday, the trio of Kama Nkemkanma, Olumide Osoba and Gaza Gbefi noted that the Oronsaye’s report “recommended the reduction of statutory agencies from 263 to 161, the abolition of 38 agencies, and the reversion of 14 agencies to departments in ministries and the management audit of 89 agencies capturing biometric features of staff as well as the discontinuation of government funding of professional bodies/councils”. The lawmakers said if implemented, the government would be saving over N862 billion between 2012 and 2015 with a breakdown which showed that “about N124.8 billion would be reduced from agencies proposed for abolition; about N100.6 billion from agencies proposed for mergers; about N6.6 billion from professional bodies; N489.9 billion from universities; N50.9 billion from polytechnics; N32.3 billion from colleges of education and N616 million from boards of federal medical centres.” They argued however that the White Paper Committee set up by Jonathan’s administration rejected most of the recommendations, while those accepted were not implemented. “The House notes that in November 2021, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration inaugurated two committees; one of the committees Chaired by Goni Aji, a retired Head of Civil Service of the Federation, was to review the Oronsaye report and the second committee, chaired by Ama Pepple, also a retired Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, was constituted to review agencies created between 2014 and 2021. “The House also notes that upon submission of their reports, the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in July 2022 set up another committee chaired by Ebele Okeke, a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, to produce a White Paper on the reports.” The lawmakers said implementing the Oronsaye report 12 years after it was made without first reviewing it might not be in the best interest of the nation because by now, the report “ordinarily may be described as outdated, especially because of how dynamic the society, economy, polity, technology and all facets of our national life has been.” “Contrary to the assumption that the full implementation of the report would reduce cost of governance, with the current realities, the full implementation of the report will not substantially reduce the cost of governance as it does not reflect the current situation in the Public Service of the Federation,” the lawmakers said, stressing that a full implementation “Will certainly throw up unintended consequences, implications and outcomes.” Following the adoption of the motion, the House urged President Tinubu to “comprehensively review the 2012 Oronsaye Report, the Goni Aji Report which reviewed Oronsaye Report, the White Paper released by the President Jonathan administration, the Ama Pepple White Paper and the Ebele Okeke White Paper in line with current realities, while considering implementable alternatives that are in tune with current realities, and which at the same time would have minimum unintended consequences, impacts, implications and outcomes”. The House also urged the Federal Government to develop and implement policies “that will reposition the agricultural sector, the solid mineral sector and the informal sectors which will serve as alternatives to those that may be laid off consequentially while at the same time spurring economic growth”. Lawyers speak Speaking on the proposed merger of the two anti graft agencies, a rights activist, Abiodun Olugbemide, noted that the plan to merge them has been in existence long before now, owing to constant agitations, misconceptions and sentimentality. “My opinion, therefore, on the implementation of Orosanye’s report, to the effect of merging EFCC and ICPC is that both bodies, in my own opinion, are doing practically the same thing. The problem I foresee is the functionality of the merging. “If certain staff would be selected to form the new body, what criteria would be used to select them? Is it impossible to gather bad eggs from both bodies to form one, and expect good performance? “If no one loses their job, then, what exactly is the cost about to be reduced? If eventually, the body emerges after being merged, what parameters would be put in place, to ensure honesty and transparency? Nigeria always has good policies, but its implementation is often the problem. “Therefore, to me, merging is just one out of several steps to be taken. If the aim of the merger is only to cut cost, at the surface, it may appear reasonable, but if its about performance and delivery, then, beyond merging, there is still a long way to go”, Olugbemide said. In his own reaction, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), in a presentation, strongly disagreed with the merger of EFCC and ICPC. He noted that the functions of the two bodies are different going by the Acts that established them. Adoke said: “I totally disagree with plans that the EFCC and the ICPC be merged, for achievement of optimum results in the fight against corruption and abuse of office as presented in the said report. ‘I based my opposition on an incisive study in the history and operations of the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI); since the EFCC and the FBI perform substantially the same functions. A comparative analysis is imperative here. “The annual budget of the FBI is 50 times more than the budget of the EFCC and the ICPC combined. The FBI’s staff strength is over 50,000, made up mainly of highly trained personnel. “But the staff strength of the EFCC and the ICPC combined is less than 5,000, made up of largely untrained personnel. The over 50,000 staff strength of the FBI is to police 309 million Americans (going by the population of the USA as at 2010). “On the other hand, the less than 5,000 staffers of the EFCC and the ICPC are to police 150 million Nigerians. Since the population of Nigeria is half of that of the USA, the staff strength of the EFCC and the ICPC ought to have been half of the staff strength of the FBI – which would then have been at least 25,000. “The corruption index in the USA is 7.5 per cent; while that in Nigeria is 2.5 per cent. Since corruption index is measured upside down over 10, there is far greater level of corruption in Nigeria than in the USA. “Now, we have a poorly funded and heavily understaffed EFCC/ ICPC fighting a more entrenched corrupt system being compared with a far more funded and better equipped FBI fighting a far less entrenched corrupt system. The difference is indeed very clear. “While the FBI was established over 80 years ago,the EFCC was established just about few years ago. “The FBI has, since being established, undergone reorganization and has experienced far more grave criticisms over the years than the EFCC and the ICPC. “Therefore, while not advocating lethargy on the part of the EFCC and the ICPC in the discharge of their duties, I wish to submit that the FBI took decades to develop to the stage it is today” In his comments, Onesmus Ruya submitted that it was imperative for both agencies to be merged in order to become more effective. “The merger is necessary due to the similarities of the functions of the EFCC and ICPC. The merger will also cut the cost of funding both agencies. “There have been a number of cases where both organisations have gone after the same suspect and in the end, missing out as a result of conflicting interest. “So, merging them will make them more efficient in the campaign against corruption. I am in full support of the Orosanye’s report as it relates to the merger of the two agencies”, Ruya said. On his part, a senior lawyer, Bright Enado, disagreed with the proposed merger, saying both agencies had their specified constitutional duties. “The ICPC deals with corrupt practices by public officials, while the EFCC has a broader mandate to fight economic crimes, both within the public and private sectors. “It is not only in Nigeria that we have many anti-corruption agencies. In some countries, they have more than 15 agencies– each specialising on different areas”, the lawyer said.

Related