Oronsaye Report: A Panacea for Good Governance?

Though considered the engine room of service delivery and development, the Nigerian civil service has repeatedly come under criticism for being the nation’s albatross. In this analysis, BIYI ADEGOROYE, examines the Federal Government’s planned implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye Report and its possible impact on governance

The announcement of the adoption, last Monday of the Stephen Oronsaye report by the federal government, has raised several issues about its practicability 12 years after its release as well as possible effects on service delivery and consequences. Others have also queried the action against the backdrop of President Bola Tinubu’s bloated cabinet comprising 48 ministers, up from the list he inherited from former President Muhammadu Buhari. By way of hindsight, for several decades, political pundits have argued about high cost of governance, overlapping responsibilities of Department and Agencies (MDAs) as inhibition to effectiveness and efficiency. More often than not, they even work at cross-purposes and even manifest interagency rivalry. The cries reached a feverish pitch more recently with the crash of the Naira and dwindling resources at government’s disposal.

But even at that cost of governance had continued to hit the roof. Hence, the adoption last week by the Federal Government of the Stephen Oronsaye Report which recommended the merger of several government agencies and scrapping of several others did not come by surprise to many Nigerians, because if implemented much earlier, it would have saved the nation about N862 billion between 2012 and 2015. Besides monetary benefits in the form of salaries, overhead and office maintenance for top officials, the approved plan to merge, scrap, and relocate several agencies would also streamline the bureaucracy, leading to the scrapping of some 220 of more than 541 government agencies that are doing what is not reflected in the lives of ordinary Nigerians. Major highlights of the original version of the much talked about document indicate that the anti-graft agencies -the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) will be merged, while Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, will become an agency under Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Besides, there was a management audit of 89 agencies, capturing biometric features of staff as well as the discontinuation of government funding for professional bodies/councils. Also involved is the merging of Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) with Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) to be called Public Enterprises and Infrastructural Concession Commission (PEICC). There is also a fusing of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and National Commission for Refugees (NCF) to be called the National Emergency and Refugee Management Commission (NERMC). There is also the merger of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), the Voice of Nigeria (VON) under one management called the Federal Broadcasting Corporation of Nigeria (FBCN). Among the 38 federal agencies to be abolished, also include: Public Complaints Commission, National Poverty Eradication Programme, Utilities Charges Commission, National Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, National Intelligence Committee etc.

Besides, 14 agencies are to be bonded into ministries where they were created from, while the Debt Management Office (DMO) is to return to the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Public Health Department is expected to go back to the Federal Ministry of Health The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) will become a department in the Nigeria Police Force, also, the Universal Basic Education Commission, Nomadic Education Commission, and National Mass Literacy Commission, the report said, are performing overlapping functions and should be brought under one body. Similarly, to avoid duplication of duties, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) are expected to be merged if the report is implemented in its original form. The Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State would become a department under the Nigeria Defence Academy, (NDA), with headquarters in Kaduna. The implementation of the 800-page document in its original form would sweep away at least 102 heads of agencies and parastatals are expected to lose their jobs.

Of the N124.8 billion would be garnered from the merger of the agencies proposed for abolition, at the time, about N100.6 billion was anticipated; about N6.6 billion from professional bodies; N489.9 billion from universities; N50.9 billion from polytechnics; N32.3 billion from colleges of education and N616 million from boards of federal medical centres. Both the National Assembly and the Executive are working out the modalities to ensure harmonious implementation of the departments and parastatal. This, observers said, would also include amendment of extant laws establishing some of the agencies and departments, while those set up by fiat will disappear. Though many of the agencies would now become directorates under exist- ing larger ones, thus leading to the sack of their heads, apprehension has also been expressed about its workability, currency and fears that over 100,000 civil servants might lose their jobs in the process. Chief Femi Falana said the implementation of some of the recommendations of the Panel will take appreciable time as the merger of certain bodies require constitutional amendments or repeal of a number of statutes.

“Since the Goodluck Jonathan administration produced a White Paper on the Steve Oronsaye Report in 2014, the Federal Government has created more ministries, departments and agencies. “Whereas the Report recommended the reduction of 263 agencies to 151, the number of ministries, departments and agencies has increased to 1316. Even the current administration has increased the number of ministries and created new agencies. To that extent, the Steve Oronsaye Report is completely outdated. “However, in implementing the Oronsaye Report the Federal Government should ensure that the crisis of insecurity is not compounded through the retrenchment of hundreds of thousands of workers. “Instead of downsizing the public service the Federal Gov- ernment should ensure that the two houses of the National Assembly are merged while the number of Ministers, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants is significantly reduced.” Besides, interest groups and individuals might also emerge to kick against some provisions of the report that are at variance with their interest. The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, last week appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government to reconsider its decision to merge Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB) and the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA), Kaduna Zulum predicated his call on the impact made on the University on the security infrastructure of the volatile state. In the alternative, he wants the Federal Ministry of Education to take over the University to become a conventional university.

“Borno State has been facing a serious crisis for the past 15 years and as a result of this, many of our children couldn’t have access to education. Therefore, this university is very important to the people of Borno State and neighbouring states. “They should allow the university to continue because of the importance of education in this part of the country where Boko Haram is saying education is forbidden. By allowing the scrap of the university. Education in the northeast and this part of Borno State doesn’t have a university aside from this. the number of students attending the University is high”. He also appealed to the FG to reverse its decision to merge the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanization because his last visit there revealed that a lot of agricultural machinery was fabricated, and this is very important at this time. Observers believe that the report has been abandoned for many years by successive gov- ernment for lack of political will to do it, especially by the Goodluck Jonathan government that put the panel in place, goes to show that there were certain recommendations in the report that did not favour some interests, labour, civil service itself and the structural composition of the political economy.

An Associate Professor of Political Science, Lead City University, Ibadan, Tunde Oseni, attributed the delay in its implementation to some people and interests’ aversion for very radical reforms to be taken in the Nigerian public service. “For me, the reform is commendable, even though like every human endeavour, it cannot be perfect, so the current government should be commended for expressing the readiness to implement it, not that they will set up another committee on it. “There are two components of the report that should be of interest to us, drastic cutting of cost of governance and eliminating overlapping responsibilities to ensure effectiveness and efficiency. If you can cut the cost of governance and eliminate overlapping responsibilities of some agencies and departments, then it is natural there would be more efficiency in service delivery which we can refer to as productivity in the public sector which of course will rub off on the overall political economy”.

He lauded the proposed merger of EFCC, ICPC and CCB, and renamed it Anti-Corruption Commission, because Nigeria should not have multiple agencies fighting corruption if we want to get ahead with the fight. Oseni, a Leadership Consultant in Nigeria and UK, however, intoned that radical reforms of this nature would come with some remonstrations from labour and civil servants too will talk about job losses, etc. But what is more important is the political will to deal with the situation. “Service is dynamic. There should also be dynamism in how these agencies and departments are organized. Government should be transparent and accountable in terms of how it is carried out. It is high time some critical decisions are taken because of the current challenges of governance. Government should be ready to cut cost, eliminate overlapping responsibilities and ensure tax payers get efficient service.” Though it would come with some economic and social consequences, observers believe service delivery, efficiency, effectiveness and reduction in cost reduction should take pre- eminence over other considerations. Above all, reduction on const of governance should permeate the Presidency, Ministries and the National Assembly as well.