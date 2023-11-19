Oronna Festival Has Attracted Significant Dev To Ilaro, Ogun West – Yayi

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi has described the Oronna festival as not just a cultural festival, but a platform for attracting significant development to the district.

Adeola spoke at the grand finale of the 30th Oronna festival held at Asade Agunloye pavilion ground, Ilaro, Yewa South local government area of Ogun state.

The festival is annually celebrated by the people of Ilaro to preserve, uphold and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the town.

The festival with the theme: “Festival of Great Expectation”, attracted thousands of people including, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, the Olu of Ilaro and the Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle.

The federal lawmaker said the Oronna festival has grown beyond just a cultural festival to a platform used to galvanise sons and daughters of Yewaland to facilitate developmental projects.

He described the festival as a rallying point for attracting well-meaning Nigerians to invest in Ilaro and Ogun West Senatorial District at large.

Adeola who spoke shortly after commissioning a multi-million naira ultramodern town hall, said thousands of indigent students from the district have benefited from various scholarship aids provided by people through the festival.

He listed other developmental projects attracted by the festival including the construction of the multi-billion naira pavilion which is the venue of the grand finale, the repair of township roads, training and empowerment of youths and the rehabilitation of schools.

Adeola said, “Ilaro and its environs, in the last 30 years through this festival have witnessed tremendous development, part of which is the completion of the first phase of this pavilion while the construction of the second phase is ongoing.

“Oronna festival has been quite significant to the development of Ilaro and its environs. The festival is an opportunity to showcase the cultural heritage of the people of Ilaro. It is quite significant and it has been quite remarkable for the last 30 years.

“As Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, I have continually assured the people that the development of Yewaland as a whole will be paramount in my mind.

“Less than six months of representing you as your Senator, I have attracted over 78 developmental projects across the length and breadth of Yewaland. This is just the beginning, after four years of serving my people, Ogun West will be a small London. Many more developmental projects are still coming the way of Ilaro and its environs.”

In his address, Governor Dapo Abiodun who was represented by the SSG, commended the people of the town for sustaining the festival for the past 30 years.

He charged the people of Yewa to continue supporting the government by facilitating more developmental projects in the region.

Oba Olugbenle appealed to the government to rehabilitate roads and bridges destroyed by flood in the town.