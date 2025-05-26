Orji Uzor Kalu And Power Of Transformational Leadership: A Legacy All Abians Must Remember

Share

In a time when Nigerians are losing faith in leadership, it is more important than ever to remember the kind of governance that brought real, measurable progress to our people.

One name that stands tall in Abia State’s history is Senator Orji Uzor Kalu—a man whose tenure as governor (1999– 2007) was defined by transformational leadership and people-focused development.

The numbers speak for themselves. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Abia State had the second-lowest poverty rate in Nigeria during the 2003–2004 period.

At 40.9%, Abia outperformed even richer or more industrialized states like Lagos (69.4%), Rivers (56.7%), and the Federal Capital Territory (53.3%). Only Oyo State had a lower rate. This was not achieved by chance.

It was the result of deliberate policies and investments in agriculture, infrastructure, health, education, and human capital.

Orji Uzor Kalu understood that real leadership isn’t about empty promises—it’s about building systems that work for everyone, from the market woman in Ariaria to the students in classrooms across Umuahia and Aba.

While many talked about food security, Kalu acted. Under his directive, every Local Government Area (LGA) was mandated to cultivate 10 hectares of cassava.

This initiative had the potential to revolutionize local production, and could have built a network of cassava-based industries across Abia. He also introduced the Tenera oil palm variety, boosting palm oil production for both domestic use and export.

Kalu’s administration even baked bread from cassava flour to demonstrate its viability and reduce dependency on imported wheat— proof of his commitment to practical solutions.

In health, the Kalu administration expanded primary healthcare services and improved access in rural communities.

He rehabilitated general hospitals and constructed several health centres across the state, ensuring that even remote areas could access basic medical care.

Abians will recall free medical outreach programmes and improvements in maternal and child health services under his leadership.

Orji Uzor Kalu believed that education was the key to a better Abia. His administration invested in building and renovating public schools, supplying learning materials, and paying teachers regularly at a time when many other states struggled.

He launched scholarship schemes and prioritized technical education—preparing Abian youths not just for jobs, but for leadership. Kalu’s tenure saw an unprecedented road revolution across Abia State.

Major roads in Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia, Bende, and across LGAs were constructed or rehabilitated—many of which are still in use today.

These roads opened up rural communities, improved trade, and made life easier for farmers, traders, and transporters alike. And who can forget what he did for sports?

Under his watch, Enyimba Football Club rose to continental glory—winning the CAF Champions League back-to-back in 2003 and 2004. He invested heavily in the team, upgraded facilities, and inspired a sporting culture in Abia that united young people across backgrounds.

As many fans often say, if Orji Uzor Kalu were still in charge today, Enyimba would be competing with top European clubs. Abians, let us not forget what real leadership looked like.

Orji Uzor Kalu was not perfect, but his record speaks clearly. He transformed the lives of ordinary people— not through political noise, but through visible, lasting impact. He listened. He acted.

He delivered. In today’s climate of rising hardship and declining public services, Kalu’s era reminds us that governance can work. It reminds us that with the right leadership, Abia can rise again—industrially, economically, socially, and globally.

As we look to the future, let us demand leaders who can do more than talk. Let us demand leaders who can transform. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu did not just govern—he built a legacy.

And that legacy is a challenge to today’s leaders and a reminder to every Abian of what is possible when a leader chooses to serve the people above self.

—Uche writes from Ndi Ibe Ohafia, Abia State.

