Orji Kalu’s Recruitment Drive For Tinubu, Peace Initiative Yielding Results in Abia – APC Chieftain

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu, has praised Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for his tireless efforts in mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and fostering unity within the APC across the state.

Speaking with journalists in Umuahia, Chief Ukaegbu said Senator Kalu’s leadership, peace-building efforts, and grassroots recruitment drive have triggered a wave of high-profile defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

“What we are witnessing in Abia today is the total collapse of the PDP into the APC.

“Many of their chieftains are now working openly for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, and this is largely due to the unifying and peace-driven initiative of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu,” Chief Ukaegbu stated.

He added that Senator Kalu’s commitment to party cohesion and inclusive politics has restored faith in the APC, encouraging political stakeholders across the state to align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“From Ukwa to Arochukwu, Ohafia to Bende, Umuahia to Isiala Ngwa, everybody is now preaching President Tinubu’s re-election.

“Senator Kalu’s groundwork is resonating strongly, and more defections are on the way,” he noted.

Chief Ukaegbu further highlighted the remarkable achievements of Senator Kalu in Abia North Senatorial District, noting that his tenure in the Senate has brought visible development to the zone.

He cited the construction and renovation of over 80 schools, more than 60 rural roads, and significant investments in youth empowerment and educational scholarships as evidence of Kalu’s commitment to grassroots transformation.

“Senator Kalu’s track record speaks for itself. He has redefined representation in Abia North.

“His performance has earned him the trust of the people, and his ability to attract federal projects and empower constituents has strengthened the APC’s position across the district,” Chief Ukaegbu added.

Chief Ukaegbu concluded by urging all APC faithful to close ranks and support the ongoing mobilisation efforts led by Senator Kalu, assuring that Abia State will play a key role in delivering victory for President Tinubu in 2027.

Share