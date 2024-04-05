Orji Kalu’s Projects Have Made Things Easier For Otti In Abia North – Group

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has applauded the massive infrastructural projects of the Senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, saying it has made things easier for Governor Alex Otti in the senatorial zone.

The apex sociopolitical youth group in the Southeast geopolitical zone said Senator Kalu deserved appreciation for the massive projects he executed in his senatorial zone which had a direct bearing on the people.

“This litany of projects by Senator Kalu has made things easier for the executive governor of Abia State Dr. Alex Otti in Abia North,” President General of COSEYL, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, said in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph.

Ibem added, “Senator Kalu’s performance has given the governor relief who now has a reduced job to do in the senatorial zone.

“Senator Kalu has proven beyond every reasonable doubt that he is a Senator with a different via his life-touching projects and empowerments.”

According to COSEYL President General, Senator Kalu renovated and equipped primary and secondary schools, built and rehabilitated roads, empowered Abia North constituents and did other projects which have a direct bearing on the people. He observed that the projects would not be done again by Governor Alex Otti thereby reducing the workload of the governor.

“The good of Abia North are indeed thankful to God for bringing a man like Orji their way to bring smiles on their faces.

“We urge Senator Orji Kalu not to relent in his efforts to make life better for the good people of Abia North senatorial zone.”