Orji Kalu’s Bill On Nat’l Social Welfare Service Passes Second Reading In Senate

A bill seeking to establish a National Social Welfare Service, aimed at reducing extreme poverty in Nigeria, passed second reading in the Senate on Thursday.

Sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North), the bill proposes a centralised, data-driven approach to managing social welfare programmes nationwide.

Kalu highlighted that Nigeria currently lacks a unified institution to coordinate social protection efficiently and transparently.

The bill envisions the creation of a Social Welfare Service Department under the Ministry responsible for humanitarian affairs, with offices in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Responsibilities include food and cash transfers, education stipends, housing support, subsidies for marginal farmers, credit schemes, and allowances for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

A key innovation is the establishment of safety centres across the federation to identify eligible households, deliver support, and monitor outcomes.

A register of beneficiaries and graduates will improve transparency and track long-term impact. Eligibility criteria target households earning below N5,000 monthly, day labourers earning under N3,000 per job, low-income artisans, subsistence farmers, and residents of slum communities, designed to prevent political interference.

Senators across party lines supported the bill, noting its potential to improve coordination and data-driven welfare delivery.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin referred the bill to the Committee on Public Service Matters, directing a report within four weeks.