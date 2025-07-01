Orji Kalu’s Bill On Electric Vehicles Scales First Reading

The Electric Vehicle Transition and Green Mobility Bill, 2025, sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday passed its first reading during plenary at the Senate.

The Bill seeks to establish a comprehensive legal and policy framework to guide Nigeria’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs), with a strong emphasis on local manufacturing, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

According to Senator Kalu, the proposed legislation is designed to position Nigeria as a regional leader in clean energy transportation while also boosting the nation’s industrial capacity.

Details of the Bill made available to journalists show that it goes beyond carbon emission reduction, aiming to create thousands of jobs, stimulate local innovation, and ensure Nigeria keeps pace with the global shift toward electric mobility.

The Bill sets ambitious targets, including the development of nationwide electric vehicle charging infrastructure, incentives to encourage EV adoption by individuals, businesses, and government agencies, and the integration of renewable energy into transport systems.

Among the key objectives are the promotion of local EV manufacturing industries, the establishment of Nigeria as a regional clean transport hub, job creation across the electric vehicle value chain, and the reduction of dependence on fossil fuels for environmental sustainability.

One of the most significant provisions in the Bill is the mandatory local content requirement for foreign automakers. It stipulates that no foreign company will be allowed to import, sell, or distribute electric vehicles in Nigeria without partnering with a licensed Nigerian assembler.

In addition, the legislation requires automakers to establish assembly plants within three years of commencing operations in Nigeria and to achieve a minimum of 30 percent local sourcing of components by 2030. Violations of these terms could attract stiff penalties, including suspension of operations and fines exceeding one million naira.

If enacted into law, the Bill will lay the foundation for Nigeria to emerge as a competitive player in the global green mobility sector, aligning the country with international efforts to combat climate change and foster sustainable economic development.