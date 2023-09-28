Orji Kalu Urges NLC, TUC To Shelve Nationwide Strike

The former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Ujor Kalu has called on the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union of Congress (TUC) to shelve their sword and reconsider their plan to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

Orji Kalu made the call on Thursday, September 28 in a statement issued via his official Facebook page.

New Telegraph had on Tuesday reported that the organised labour had threatened to embark on a nationwide industrial action from October 3rd following the failure of the Federal Government to consider its demands.

Speaking on the development, the two-term Governor of Abia State said anything aside from the activities to promote the economy would hurt the nation more than ever, urging them to reconsider their decision.

The statement reads, “I still plead with the Nigeria Labour Congress to reconsider their decision to embark on a nationwide strike.

“Anything less than activities to promote the economy would hurt the nation more than ever.

“I also appeal to the state Governors not to distribute the palliatives made available by the Federal Government by party membership but to everyone in the state.