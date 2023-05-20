Orji Kalu Urges FG To Create Special Funds For Entrepreneurs

…as Abuja’s biggest restaurant opens

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged the Federal Government to create special funds to support entrepreneurs in the country, as part of moves to cushion the agonising economic situation in Nigeria.

Senator Kalu made this request in Abuja when he opened the biggest restaurant in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Tastia Restaurant and Bakery, which has a sitting capacity of over 200 guests.

The politician, who was highly impressed by the establishment of the restaurant in Abuja, noted that the bane of the hospitality business is poor maintenance culture.

He commended Mr. Kesta Agwu, the owner of the outlet for the initiative of a classy restaurant and urged him to ensure that the standard he started was maintained.

The lawmaker further commended him for creating jobs for Nigerians, noting that he should continue to expand so that more jobs would be created for the teeming unemployed Nigerians.

Kalu suggested that government should create policies that would encourage more Nigerians to go into entrepreneurship to boost the hospitality business in Nigeria.

Tastia Restaurant and Bakery of Nigeria is a leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), its new outlet is the Seventh and its located at Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Abuja.

While briefing journalists, Mr Agwu disclosed that over N500 million was invested in the new outlet, pointing out that it is now the largest restaurant in Abuja with a sitting capacity of 220-230.

Also speaking at the event, Thelma Elijah, the General Manager of the new outlet, noted that they would be operating an à la carte menu as opposed to the usual QRS offered at other Tastia outlets.

She said: “There’s the VIP section, a space for birthdays and other events, another section where people can come and rest, buffet services, home delivery and more.

“Free meals were provided for the first 50 people at the launch as a way to give back to loyal customers who have been with us since we opened our first restaurant in June 2020.”