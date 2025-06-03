Orji Kalu To Tinubu: Sack Some Ministers, Security Chiefs

Share

The Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Kalu, has urged President Bola Tinubu to relieve certain ministers and security chiefs of their duties, citing inefficiency and lack of impact on Nigeria’s development. Speaking during a guest appearance on Politics Today, a programme aired on Channels Television yesterday, Kalu said he had assessed the current federal cabinet.

“Some people working with President Tinubu should be relieved of their duties. Some of them should go — both from the security sector and among the ministers,” he said. Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, further advised the President to make “bold decisions” in order to realign his administration with the expectations of Nigerians.

“President Tinubu must be courageous enough to sack some of these ministers. If he takes my advice — most of these ministers, I’ve appraised them and talked to him privately — most of them should go, and that is the truth,” he stated.

He added that several security chiefs also needed to be replaced if Nigeria was to overcome its current challenges. “If he takes my advice, some of the security chiefs will also go. There is no sentiment about redeeming Nigeria if we really want to relieve Nigeria,” he said.

Upon taking office on 29 May 2023, President Tinubu appointed 45 ministers — the largest cabinet since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999. These appointments raised several concerns and mixed reactions at the time. In October 2024, the President implemented a major cabinet reshuffle. Five ministers were sacked, seven new ones appointed, and ten others reassigned to new portfolios.

The changes affected key ministries including education, tourism, women’s affairs, youth development, and housing. Notably, the Ministry of Niger Delta Development was renamed the Ministry of Regional Development, the Ministry of Sports was dissolved, and the ministries of tourism and arts and culture were merged.

Addressing the current state of the economy, Kalu acknowledged the President’s reform efforts but noted that the impact had yet to reach the majority of Nigerians.

“The macro side is coming, but the other downsides are not coming very well. Nigerians in the lower area are still suffering. They have not started having the benefit of the changes President Tinubu is making,” Kalu stated.

He warned that while the reforms were underway, the trickle-down effect would take time, and continued insecurity remained a major barrier to economic recovery.

“The changes are trickling down — it’s going to take another one to two years for the changes to come. And what is causing it is because insurgencies and the problems all over Nigeria are still making people not go to the farm. Some people working with Tinubu should be relieved of their duties,” he added.

