Orji Kalu: The Fearless Truth-Teller Seeking Peace Amidst Echoes Of Conflict

Following the Federal High Court’s sentencing of Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment in November 2025, reactions across the South East have been mixed.

While some leaders chose silence and others resort to emotional responses, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu took a different path. He spoke plainly and honestly, even though the truth was uncomfortable.

The former Governor of Abia State has once again shown why many see him as a fearless Igbo leader. He chose facts over popularity and responsibility over political convenience, even when addressing an issue involving a man from his own region.

The Human and Economic Toll of Agitation

Rather than dwell only on the legal aspects of the case, Senator Kalu drew attention to the deeper damage the crisis has caused in the South-East. He stated that over 30,000 Igbos have lost their lives during the years of agitation.

These were not just numbers to him, but real people whose deaths have left lasting pain across communities. He also spoke about the destruction of businesses and livelihoods caused by violence and illegal sit-at-home orders.

One striking example he mentioned was that of a close friend of his mother—a once-successful rice trader whose shop was looted during the unrest. The losses pushed her into bankruptcy and left her with a debt of about N4.2 million. For Kalu, this was a clear reminder that the sit-at-home actions became economic weapons against the same people they claimed to defend.

Courage Over Political Ambition

What makes Kalu’s position notable is his willingness to speak honestly despite the political risks involved. Nnamdi Kanu remains a deeply sensitive figure in the South-East, yet Kalu openly criticised what he described as unruly and unnecessarily aggressive conduct in court.

He compared this with his own experience during his corruption trial in 2019. Despite being sentenced to 12 years at the time, he said he maintained respect for the judiciary.

In his view, disagreement should never translate into disrespect for the rule of law. By speaking this openly, Kalu risks public backlash, future political ambitions, and even business interests. Still, he has made it clear that he will not downplay the level of destruction the crisis has brought upon Igboland.

A Long-Standing Push for a Political Solution

Beyond his public comments, Senator Kalu revealed that he has been quietly working for years to secure a political solution. He has spoken about holding private meetings with the federal government and consistently advocating for a diplomatic and holistic approach rather than relying solely on court processes.

This effort did not begin recently. When I met him in his Igbere home in 2019, he expressed the same commitment to dialogue. This confirms that his pursuit of peace dates back to the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kalu was also instrumental in persuading the Buhari administration to grant Nnamdi Kanu bail in 2017, even making it a condition for his own entry into the APC. Today, he continues this quiet engagement, holding discussions with President Bola Tinubu and the AttorneyGeneral in search of a political pathway to peace.

A Call for Calm Reflection

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is calling for an end to noise-making and emotional reactions. His appeal for people to “go on their knees” is not a call for surrender, but a call for wisdom, dialogue, and strategic negotiation for the future of the SouthEast.

At a time when many leaders say only what is popular, Kalu is saying what is necessary. He continues to stand for the victims of the crisis, respect for the rule of law, and a peaceful resolution that has been years in the making.

• Chijioke Paul Okeifufe is a Member, Governing Council Federal University Dutse, Jigawa