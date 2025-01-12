Orji Kalu Rallies Support For Tinubu’s Reforms As Kelvin Jombo Joins APC

Share

The Abia North Senatorial District lawmaker, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing reforms to reposition the country.

Kalu made this appeal while receiving Chief Kelvin Jombo, a prominent businessman and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abiriba. He noted that the APC remains the largest political party in the country, despite what he described as smear campaigns by the opposition.

The senator acknowledged that reforms are challenging worldwide but expressed confidence that President Tinubu’s hard decisions will yield long-term benefits for Nigerians.

“We are the largest party in Nigeria; forget what people are saying in the media. Reforms are very difficult. It took me three years to get a grip of Abia as a governor, and I know that people are hungry. Just give us a little time to put things in order,” Kalu said.

He urged the people of Abiriba to support Kelvin Jombo in his future plans for the community, emphasizing that the APC would strengthen its presence in states like Abia and Enugu.

“We’re going to build strong partnerships, and I urge you to support Kelvin Jombo and everything about the party—not just here, but in every other part of Abia and Enugu. We’re not going to allow anybody to deceive us. We’re going to work for the well-being of our people. You all know me as someone who works for the common people.”

Chief Kelvin Jombo, a billionaire businessman, expressed gratitude to the APC leadership during his acceptance speech at Abiriba Stadium. He described his defection as the will of God and pledged to bring value and the dividends of democracy to the party for the benefit of his people.

“I strongly believe that Abiriba, Nkporo, Arochukwu, and Ohafia will fully embrace the APC,” Jombo said, promising to contribute to the party’s growth and development.

Ikechi Anya, who was also accepted into the APC, expressed joy at the warm reception, describing it as the beginning of a new chapter for Abiriba.

In his remarks, Otuwe Orji Kalu affirmed that Abiriba and Nkporo in Ohafia are firmly APC strongholds. He assured the people that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s leadership would bring the dividends of democracy to Abia North.

Former Commissioner for Transport, Nnenna Obewu, described the event as a historic day for Abiriba APC. She emphasized the importance of women in electoral success and praised the defection of Chief Kelvin Jombo as a significant boost to the party.

The Abia State APC Chairman, Kingsley Onunugbu, thanked Chief Kelvin Jombo for joining the party, assuring him that his decision would be fruitful. He described Abiriba as a key area for the APC.

Prince Emma Nwosu, the LGA APC Chairman, reiterated the party’s commitment to unity and reconciliation.

“We stand here as the people of Ohafia to accept new members into our party as one united and strong body. Our chairman, Kingsley Onunugbu, has initiated reconciliation to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections. We are confident that the calibre of people joining us will help us secure victory,” Nwosu said.

Other notable personalities present included LGA Chairman Coach Uche Okwara, Co-Chairman Prince Emma Nwosu, Chief Ndubuisi Emeh, Zonal Woman Leader Honorable Mrs. Ada Ogbuagu, Mrs. Joy Agwara, Chief Sunday Ifeigbo, Chief Orji Obaa, Madam Urenna Okocha Nwankwo, Marysunday Eleanya, Honorable Otuwe Orji Kalu, Mr. Kalu Umeh, Honorable Abacha, Honorable Wilson Eze, and High Chief Uche Ogboso.

Share

Please follow and like us: