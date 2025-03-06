Orji Kalu Pays Courtesy Visit To Tinubu In Aso Rock

Share

The former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kali on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock.

Confirming the visit in a statement issued on his official Facebook page, the former two-term governor revealed that he paid a friendly visit to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Sharing photos from the visit, Kalu wrote, “Tonight, I paid a friendly visit to the working President, H.E. Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR.”

While details of their discussion were not disclosed, the meeting has sparked political conversations, given Kalu’s influential role in national politics and his history of close ties with the president.

As a senior member of the Senate and a key figure in the ruling party, Kalu’s engagement with President Tinubu may have touched on pressing political and economic matters, including governance strategies, security challenges, and infrastructural development in the Southeast.

