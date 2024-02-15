Orji Kalu, Ogba, Elegbeleye, Others to Receive SV Awards

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and current Chairman of the Nigeria Professional League Board (NPFL), Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye are top on the list of those nominated for different awards categories by the organisers of the annual Sportsville Special Recognition Awards. Former Athletic Federation Chairman and current NOC First Vice President, Chief Solomon Ogba and Otunba Segun Runsewe were also named.

The nominees were rolled out yesterday at an elaborate ceremony in Lagos by the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Adekunle Salami. Salami said his committee took pains to ensure that only those truly deserving made the final cut. For the Icon category, Sena- tor (Chief) Orji Uzor Kalu, Otunba Segun Runsewe OON, Chief Solomon Ogba, Rtn. Victor Ochei are on the cards while Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye is the only nominee for the Administrator of the Year category.

Salami explained that three new categories have been added to this year’s edition: Innovative Award, Integrity Award and NPFL Awards (Coach of the Year, Player of the Year, Referee of the Year and Media Officer of the Year). “The Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya, has been an advocate of a strong Nigerian League and believes recognition of this nature will propel the actors to do better,” he added.