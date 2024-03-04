Orji Kalu, Nwifuru, Others Grace Book Launch On Anatomy Of Corruption

Former Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu and Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State will over the weekend grace the public presentation of a Book titled “Anatomy of the Crime of Corruption in Nigeria”, written by Constitutional Lawyer, Onu John Onwe.

Briefing newsmen on the development on Monday, Onwe who doubles as a human rights activist, said that the event was billed to hold on 9th March 2024 at the Bishop Macgetric Catholic Pastoral Center Abakaliki.

Other dignitaries expected during the event include two former Governors of Ebonyi State Sam Egwu and Martin Elechi, Methodist Bishop of Abakaliki Sunday Elom among others.

Onwe said that the Book identified feudal state structure and autocratic constitutional framework as the taproot of the crime of corruption in Nigeria.

“Corruption is systemic, corrupt practices are built into the constitution, without changing the foundation, corruption continues to be there”

He advocated for a constitutional sovereign state governed by the rule of law/ due process that would consolidate democracy in the country.

“Nigeria must be a government ruled by law, we must change the foundation, it is not a rocket science, autocracy brings corruption, in America nobody is exempted from crime”

According to him, “the book is made up of two volumes of ten chapters, divided into five chapters in volume 1, while volume two has six chapters ”

“remove Nigeria from its feudal state structure, abolish the present autocratic constitutional framework, replace it with a free, constitutional sovereign state, Nigeria will blossom, justice will reign”

“The source of corruption in Nigeria is the malformed state structure and autocratic constitutional framework imposed on it ”

“the state structure and constitutional framework are feudal and autocratic, this is the wellbeing of corruption in Nigeria”

Onwe reiterated that it was not the number of institutions or laws in existence that mattered stressing that any institution that depended on one person was not law.

“Nigeria must be constitutionally framed, nobody should be above the law, the system makes it difficult for reforms to strive”