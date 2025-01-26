Orji Kalu Mourns Victims Of Tanker Explosion, Condoles With Enugu Govt

Share

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, is saddened by the tragic fuel tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2025, in Ugwu Oyeama, Enugu State.

The unfortunate incident took place along the Ugwu-Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway when a fuel tanker lost control, leading to an explosion that claimed lives and caused injuries.

In a statement released on Sunday, the former Abia State Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, offering prayers for the souls of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery to those receiving medical attention.

Kalu also condoled the Government of Enugu state led by Gov. Peter Mbah.

He commended the swift response of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and other relevant authorities for their efforts in managing the disaster.

He also emphasised the need for road users, particularly fuel tanker operators, to exercise caution and adhere to safety regulations to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this unfortunate incident and the Government of Enugu state led by Gov. Peter Mbah.

“May God grant the departed eternal rest and give the injured the strength to recover quickly. I urge all road users to prioritise safety to avoid such devastating accidents,” Kalu stated.

The former Governor of Abia state called for enhanced enforcement of road safety measures to ensure the protection of lives and property across the country.

