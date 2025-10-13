Orji Kalu Mourns Ukpai, Describes Him As Global Ambassador Of Faith

The Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District and former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned global evangelist, Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai, describing him as a spiritual icon, mentor, and global ambassador of faith whose life and ministry transformed millions across the world.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Monday, October 13, saying the death of Dr Ukpai was a great loss not only to Abia State and Nigeria but to the global Christian community.

According to Kalu: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai, a great man of God who dedicated his entire life to evangelism, spiritual renewal, and humanitarian service. He was a true soldier of Christ whose ministry touched countless lives within Nigeria and beyond.”

He noted that Dr Ukpai’s fiery preaching, prophetic ministry, and faith made him one of Africa’s most respected evangelists, adding that his legacy would continue to shine through the lives he mentored and the institutions he established.

“Dr Ukpai was not just a preacher; he was a teacher, a bridge-builder, and a voice of hope to the hopeless. His global crusades and evangelistic outreaches brought revival, healing, and salvation to many.

He lived an exemplary life devoted to the service of God and humanity,” Kalu added.

The former governor extended his condolences to the Uma Ukpai family of Asaga Ohafia, the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, the Christian community, and the people of Abia State, urging them to take solace in the knowledge that the revered cleric lived a fulfilled life dedicated to the kingdom of God.

“On behalf of my family, the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I pray that the Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and give his loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. His light will continue to shine through the lives he impacted,” he concluded.