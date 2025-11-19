Orji Kalu Mourns Passing Of Okey Ezea

The former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Wednesday, mourned the passing of Senator representing Enugu North, Okey Ezea ( IDEKE).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Senator Ezea passed away in the United Kingdom while receiving medical treatment.

Reacting to his tragic death in a press statement issued by his media aide, Kalu said, “I received with profound shock and deep sorrow the heartbreaking news of the passing of my dear brother and colleague, Senator Okey Ezea( IDEKE).

“His death is a painful blow that has left me personally devastated. Senator Ezea was more than a fellow legislator; he was a friend with whom I shared a close and sincere bond. Our friendship was built on mutual respect, brotherhood, and genuine affection.

Our relationship extended far beyond the chambers of the Senate. With shared Catholic faith, we often celebrated Mass in the same Catholic chapel, lifting our voices to God in fellowship and reflection.

“Those quiet moments of prayer and spiritual communion remain etched in my heart. Senator Ezea was a man of humility, integrity, and steadfast faith. His devotion to God and his passion for service defined him in every sense.

To the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, I extend my heartfelt condolences. The Senate has lost a principled voice, one who contributed with clarity, courage, and unshakable conviction. His absence will be deeply felt within our legislative family.

I also console the Governor of Enugu state, Barrister Peter Mbah, and the people of Enugu State, particularly the vibrant and dignified Nsukka community. Senator Ezea served you with pride, dedication, and an unbreakable commitment to your well-being. His death is a profound loss not just to Nsukka but to our nation.

To his immediate family, I pray that God grants you strength and comfort during this painful period. Your husband, father, brother, and son was a noble man whose legacy of service and faith will continue to shine.

As I mourn my dear brother, I take solace in knowing he lived honourably and touched countless lives. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.